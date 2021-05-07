Williams, Greer combine on no-hitter as FDTC baseball wins tourney opener

LEXINGTON, S.C. − Nathan Williams and Jacob Greer combined on an eight-inning no-hitter as the Florence Darlington Tech baseball team opened the Region 10 tournament with a 9-0 victory over USC Salkehatchie at the Lexington County Baseball Stadium.

The Stingers improved to 42-6 overall and will not have to play again until Sunday. They will face the Louisburg/Spartanburg Methodist winner at 1 p.m. for a spot in Monday's title game, which will also be held at 1 p.m.

Williams, who took home the Region 10 Pitcher of the Year honor earlier in the evening, struck out the first 11 batters he faced. He finished with 14 in 6 2/3 innings pitched.

Greer was perfect in his 1 1/3 innings.

At the plate, J.T. Marr had three doubles and drove in two runs for the Stingers. Gary Lora had a pair of RBI as well as did Luke Wood who singles and homered.

Scott McDonough also homered as his two-run blast ended the game in the eighth.