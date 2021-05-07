 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Williams, Greer combine on no-hitter as FDTC baseball wins tourney opener
0 comments
top story
COLLEGE BASEBALL

Williams, Greer combine on no-hitter as FDTC baseball wins tourney opener

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
FDTC baseball logo

LEXINGTON, S.C. − Nathan Williams and Jacob Greer combined on an eight-inning no-hitter as the Florence Darlington Tech baseball team opened the Region 10 tournament with a 9-0 victory over USC Salkehatchie at the Lexington County Baseball Stadium.

The Stingers improved to 42-6 overall and will not have to play again until Sunday. They will face the Louisburg/Spartanburg Methodist winner at 1 p.m. for a spot in Monday's title game, which will also be held at 1 p.m.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Williams, who took home the Region 10 Pitcher of the Year honor earlier in the evening, struck out the first 11 batters he faced. He finished with 14 in 6 2/3 innings pitched.

Greer was perfect in his 1 1/3 innings.

At the plate, J.T. Marr had three doubles and drove in two runs for the Stingers. Gary Lora had a pair of RBI as well as did Luke Wood who singles and homered.

Scott McDonough also homered as his two-run blast ended the game in the eighth.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert