Williamsburg Academy captures SCISA 2A state title

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Mission accomplished.

The Williamsburg Academy football team’s quest for the SCISA 2A state title ended victoriously Saturday at Charleston Southern University with a 41-21 win over Colleton Prep.

WA finishes the season undefeated at 12-0 to earn the program’s first title since 2013 − a year after falling short in the title game.

“It’s a great feeling,” said junior running back Teague Ward, who accounted for four touchdowns. “Just from last year of us losing – we wanted revenge. We worked our butts off and it feels incredible. We gotta work toward next year because we’ve still got one more year ahead.”

And the Stallions will hope for another season and title game like they got from Ward. He accounted for more than 120 yards of offense and was crucial in both the running game and the passing attack. Ward ran for two scores and had two receiving TDs as well.

His effort was needed as starting quarterback Conrad Balder left the game in the second quarter with an injury and did not return.

“We just played through adversity,” Ward said. “Our second-string quarterback (Ryan Corey) stepped in and did phenomenal. Our (offensive) line did great and we just kept fighting and we have that heart.

“We’re never going to give that up.”

After falling behind 14-7 in the second quarter, Williamsburg rattled off 34 straight points before the War Hawks finally added another score with less than 30 seconds remaining in the game.

But by that time the celebration had already started on the WA sideline and in the stands.

“That’s what football is all about is facing adversity,” Stallions coach Don Shelley said. “…We threw enough (after Balder went down) to let them know we would throw, but it was down to the running game.”

Ward, Corey and Cameron Moore responded in the second half. Nursing a 21-14 lead, Moore was the beneficiary of a perfect hook-and-ladder pass as Corey rifled the ball to Wes Smith who then found Moore streaking down the sideline for a 33-yard score.

That put Williamsburg up by a pair of scores with the defense flexing its muscle on the other side and keeping the War Hawks at bay.

“When we go up we know we can capitalize on them,” Ward said. “We just keep punching them in the mouth. That’s all we know we need to do.”

Ward caught a shovel pass from Corey late in the fourth to make it a three-score game before the QB rounded out the Stallions’ scoring with a TD run of his own a few minutes later.

The contest did not begin particularly well for either team. Colleton Prep fumbled on its opening drive to set the Stallions up at the War Hawk 31.

It looked as if WA would cash in quickly, but Moore fumbled the ball at the 1-yard line as Colleton took over again.

Two plays later, War Hawk quarterback Cole Davis threw a swing pass to Walker Bryan who dodged a tackle and ran up the sideline 99 yards to put CP up 7-0.

But the Stallions were able to finish things off the next time they had the ball. A 14-play drive culminated in Ward’s 2-yard run as Williamsburg tied the game at 7-7 just seconds into the second quarter.

It took only three plays for the War Hawks to break the tie, however. Davis found Eli Rowe for a 66-yard strike as CP retook a 14-7 lead.

But it was all Stallions the rest of the half. Both of their remaining drives ended the same way – with Ward in the end zone. He caught a 15-yard pass from Balder to knot the score at 14-all, then punched it in from 4 yards out with 28 seconds remaining to put WA up by a score heading into the half.

CP 7 7 0 7 – 21

WA 0 21 13 7 – 41

FIRST QUARTER

CP – Walker Bryan 99 pass from Cole Davis (Conner Nettles), 6:00.

SECOND QUARTER

WA – Teague Ward 2 run (Wes Smith kick), 11:54.

CP – Rowe 66 pass from Davis (Nettles kick), 10:06.

WA – Ward 15 pass from Conrad Balder (Smith kick), 5:43.

WA – Ward 4 run (Smith kick), 0:28.

THIRD QUARTER

WA – Moore 22 run (Smith kick), 7:43.

FOURTH QUARTER

WA – Ward 17 pass from Ryan Corey (Smith kick blocked), 5:20.

WA – Corey 31 run (Smith kick), 2:10.

CP – Davis 5 run (Nettles kick), 0:22.