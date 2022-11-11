 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Williamsburg Academy football advances to SCISA 2A title game

KINGSTREE, S.C − Conrad Balder passed for 150 yards and rushed for two touchdowns to help lead Williamsburg Academy to a 38-8 victory over Bethesda Academy (Ga.) on Friday in the SCISA 2A state semifinals.

The Stallions advance to the championship game against Colleton Prep on Nov. 19 at 3:30 p.m. at Charleston Southern University. WA is looking to win its first title since 2013.

Teague Ward rushed for 77 yards and two touchdowns for the Stallions. Camden Moore added 60 yards rushing and another score along with teammate Ty Tilton.

Cam Morris and Austin Moore led the WA defense with five tackles each.

