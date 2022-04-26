 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP BASEBALL

Williamsburg Academy's Holiday signs with CIU baseball

  Updated
KINGSTREE, S.C. − Lee Holiday will continue his baseball career on the mound with Columbia International University.

Holiday signed with the Rams on Tuesday at the school.

Holiday

