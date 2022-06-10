Williamsburg Academy's Swicord signs with FMU baseball

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University baseball coach Art Inabinet has announced the signing of utility player Henry Swicord of Kingstree to a national letter of intent.

Swicord will join the Patriots this fall and on the diamond in 2023.

Swicord, 5-foot-11 and 160 pounds, is a product of Williamsburg Academy, where he played under the direction of head coach Tyler Boyd, a former Patriot outfielder (2009-2012). As a senior, Swicord registered a .418 batting average with 37 runs scored, seven doubles, a homer, 35 runs batted in and a .496 on base percentage in 29 games.

He earned All-Region status for 2022 and was selected to the North-South All-Star Teams in both 2021 and 2022.

He was a member of his school’s National Honor Society, earned the Rotary Humanitarian Award, and served as President of the school’s student council executive board and treasurer of the South Carolina School Student Association.

“Henry is a versatile player that can play multiple positions. He runs and throws well and we hope to be able to use his foot speed to help us generate runs,” Inabinet said. “He helped lead his team to the state championship series the last two years and swung the bat very well under former Patriot Tyler Boyd.”

Francis Marion completed its 2022 season with a 29-19 overall mark in FMU's first season as a Conference Carolinas member. Francis Marion loses 13 seniors off last year’s squad.