Williamsburg Academy's year-long mission has one final hurdle

KINGSTREE, S.C. – Call it a quest for redemption, unfinished business or simply a mission.

The point is this season has centered around one goal for the Williamsburg Academy football team – winning a state championship.

And it’s been that way almost since the moment the clock ticked down to all zeroes at the end of last year’s 34-7 loss to Hilton Head Christian in the 2A state title contest.

“The end of last year really riled us up,” Stallions quarterback Conrad Balder said following the team’s only defeat of last year. “We didn’t want to feel like that again.

“Hopefully, we don’t. Our end goal is not only to be here but to win in.”

The Stallions (11-0) will take on Colleton Prep (11-1) on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at Charleston Southern University looking to do just that, and earn the program’s second state crown since 2013.

Balder is one of about 20 players on last year’s squad that returned this season, and it’s been a business-like approach for the group in every game – and it’s shown.

The closest contest the Stallions have played in all season (not counting the forfeit by Thomas Sumter) was a 24-13 victory over Florence Christian back on Sept. 2.

Otherwise WA’s margin of victory has ranged anywhere from 19 to 49 points with the Stallions rarely have to use their starters much past the third quarter if not sooner.

“I think (losing last year) made us work a lot harder,” WA running back Teague Ward said. “We realized it’s going to take hard work to win a state championship.”

Williamsburg has averaged 39.6 points per game this season while giving up an average of just 10.5. The run game has been paramount as Ward, Balder and Camden Moore have provided a strong backfield trio that has given teams fits this season.

“I think our (offensive) line has just improved dramatically over the years,” Ward said. “They’ve done excellent. They don’t really miss keys, they don’t miss their blocks, they’re really good on assignments and that opens up holes for us.

“Our running backs have the ability to make a move and so does our quarterback.”

The passing attack has also grown this season, especially in the last few weeks.

“At the beginning of the year, all of our receivers and tight ends were new because of seniors graduating last year,” Balder said. “But these past few games we have really grown together. The run game has always been strong this year, but even the passing game has come along very well.

“…We have a balanced attack and I think it’s pretty hard to stop us.”

But a win against the War Hawks will likely not come as easy as a lot of the other victories this season. Colleton Prep has outscored foes 389-151, and avenged its only loss of the year last week with a 23-20 victory over Beaufort Academy.

“They’ve got some explosive kids,” Stallions coach Don Shelley said. “Their quarterback and running back…if they get loose, they can take it to the house. In the last few weeks, they’ve used the passing game and hit some big plays – I’m talking 60-, 70-yard plays for touchdowns out of the passing game. They’re kind of multiple on offense, run a little different offense than you normally see from week to week. They’re spread, but they run a lot of inside stuff.

“…They’ve got good size up front and they’re very aggressive. It’s going to be a challenge for us, no doubt about it.”