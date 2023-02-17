FLORENCE, S.C. -- Wilson escaped Friday's hotly contested second-round playoff game with a 48-45 win over Ridge View. Coach Carlos Powell's Tigers reach the lower-state semifinals and they will host Hartsville.
On Friday, a Merel Burgess free throw put the Tigers on top for good at 46-45. With 6.2 seconds left, the Blazers had one more chance.
But Wilson's Josh Leonard stripped the ball and teammate Josh Green went in for a one-handed slam as time expired.
WILL BE UPDATED
Scott Chancey
Prep Sports Writer
A 12-time APSE national-award winner (8 writing, 1 video, 3 photography), Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has won 10 1st-place SCPA writing awards since moving in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.
