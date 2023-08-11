FLORENCE, S.C. – It was, as the old adage goes, a tale of two halves for Wilson High’s 2022 football team.

The Tigers started with five victories in their first six contests – punctuated by a 42-9 win over North Myrtle Beach to begin Region 6-4A play. That helped coach Rodney Mooney’s squad make its way into the state’s top 10 poll.

But injuries started to become a hindrance.

Then, a problem.

And finally something bordering on a disaster as Wilson stumbled to a 5-6 record after dropping five straight games to end the season, including a first-round playoff loss.

“Last year we came out with a lot of fire,” Mooney said. “…Unfortunately had to deal with a plethora; a barrage of injuries. So this year, us staying healthy is going to be a key because we have good football players. I’m not worried about that.

“But we’ve got to be able to stay healthy for 15 weeks to give ourselves a chance to compete for the region championship, which I think we have a very good opportunity to do.”

The Tigers scored at a clip of just more than 33 points a game last season, but are missing several key pieces from that squad – most notably quarterback Tremel Echols and wide receiver Zande Butler. Echols was among the Pee Dee leaders with more than 2,000 yards passing and 30 touchdowns. Butler, a Shrine Bowler, had 14 of those TD grabs.

But Wilson does return its other three starting receivers along with three running backs. One of those wideouts is Jyron Waiters, who recently committed to East Carolina University.

Waiters had 11 touchdown catches last season and almost 700 yards receiving.

“Pace – the tempo is going to be a huge key,” Waiters said of the offense this year. “Everything’s fast, so we’ve got to catch defenses off guard. That’s our best (weapon).”

Sophomore Tristan Howard will be a key aspect as he takes over at quarterback.

“Quarterback play, especially with what we do offensively, you have to have a really good leader,” Mooney said. “Somebody who throws a really solid ball yes, but somebody who the guys really want to get behind.

“I think Tristan has displayed in the offseason that he’s the guy for the job. He shows up every day, works very hard and has a high football IQ.”

Despite the success through the air last season, Wilson was more of a balanced offense. The Tigers’ top two running backs remain in the fold with Ralph Boston and Timonti Emmanuel. The duo combined for more than 900 yards last year, but will be behind a young offensive line returning one starter.

Defense is where Wilson will hang its hat, Mooney said, as his team returns a strong corps of players. The unit was allowing an average of 21 points or fewer before injuries took their toll.

The secondary features Raquan McCall and LaShawn Mumford as well as new transfer Brycen Scott, who was a standout receiver and defensive back at Trinity Collegiate last year.

The defensive line will be anchored by senior Kito Douglas, who is looking to have a strong season after being limited to six games last year.

“I’ve just been working out with the trainers and making sure I’m healthy and my body is good for the season,” Douglas said. “I think we have one of the top defenses in the state – we just have to stay healthy and stay consistent.”

Eli Chapman also returns on special teams for the Tigers. He was 38 of 41 in PATs last year and 2 for 3 on field goals.