Wilson among 25 Pee Dee teams set for postseason play

FLORENCE, S.C. – Wilson coach Rodney Mooney knew his Tigers’ playoff fate was out of their hands following Friday’s loss to Hartsville.

Those hopes took an even bigger hit with North Myrtle Beach’s upset of Myrtle Beach – pushing the Chiefs into the fourth-place spot in Region 6-4A and dropping Wilson all the way to sixth because of tiebreakers.

“I think our work is enough to get into the playoffs,” Mooney said. “I think we can be a really tough out for anybody that we play. But the thing about it is you’ve got to get in. We were hoping we could have won it tonight and solidified ourselves a spot, but now it’s up to the playoff committee.”

The Tigers’ overall body of work was indeed enough for the committee it turned out as Wilson was granted the final at-large bid as the No. 16 seed in the 4A lower state playoffs. The Tigers (5-5) are scheduled to travel to Columbia this coming Friday to face overall top seed A.C. Flora (10-0) at 7:30 p.m.

Wilson’s inclusion means all six teams from Region 6-4A are in the postseason field. South Florence (10-0) and West Florence (9-1) will both open at home along with Hartsville (6-4). North Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach will be on the road.

The Bruins, the top-ranked team in 4A, will host Richland Northeast (2-8) at 7:30 p.m. South is the No. 2 overall seed while RNE is seeded 15th.

West, a fifth seed, will take on 12th-seeded Lugoff-Elgin (4-6) while Hartsville will tangle with Lucy Beckham (7-3) in the No. 8 vs. No. 9 matchup.

The playoff schedule and field in 4A are still not set in stone, however. Ridge View (8-2) has been sanctioned for playing with three ineligible players this season, and the South Carolina High School League’s executive committee voted 9-4 to uphold the sanctions Friday. But a final appeal is set for Monday which could potentially alter the field and a few matchups.

In 3A, undefeated Dillon (10-0) begins its quest for another state title against a familiar opponent. The Wildcats will host Marlboro County (5-5) in a rematch of a Sept. 23 game that Dillon won 39-14.

Also, Manning (8-2) is set to host Lakewood (5-5) in its opening game of the 3A postseason.

The 2A playoffs will feature another return game as Cheraw (3-7) faces Marion (8-2) for the second time. The Swamp Foxes earned a 76-27 win over the Braves in September.

Also in 2A, Kingstree travels to Timberland while Lee Central will make the trek to Oceanside Collegiate.

Eight local teams made the field in 1A, highlighted by undefeated Johnsonville (9-0) who will host Military Magnet (2-8) on Friday. Region 6-A champ Lamar (7-3) welcomes Allendale-Fairfax (3-7) to Donald R. Poole Stadium and both Lake View (7-3) and Carvers Bay (6-4) have home contests as well against Whale Branch and St. John’s, respectively.

McBee, Hannah-Pamplico, Latta and East Clarendon will all be on the road.

The SCISA state playoffs open this Friday as well. In 4A, Laurence Manning will host Cardinal Newman while Trinity Collegiate will travel to Ben Lippen. The Falcons defeated the Titans 56-22 on Oct. 7.

In 3A, Pee Dee Academy will host Hilton Head Prep while Florence Christian will travel to Hilton Head Christian. Class 2A features undefeated Williamsburg Academy (10-0) hosting Thomas Sumter while in 1A, Lee Academy and The King’s Academy will meet for the second straight week – although this time in Bishopville.

The Cavaliers (9-0) won last week’s matchup 40-0.