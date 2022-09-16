 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wilson beats Darlington 44-6, keeps Virgil Wells Trophy

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Wilson keeps the Virgil Wells Trophy with Friday's 44-6 win over Darlington. The Tigers have won each meeting against the Falcons since 2016.

The Tigers struck first, converting a fourth-and-1 along the way before Zavian Scipio scored from the 12 for a 7-0 lead.

Darlington responded by taking advantage of two Tiger 15-yard penalties and got within 7-6 on a 30-yard TD pass from Keenan Dubose to Markis Wells. After Chance Cummings blocked the point-after attempt, Wilson's Zandae Butler had a strong kick return that put the Tigers in position for Eli Chapman's 39-yard field goal.

Leading 10-6, Friday's momentum soon shifted Wilson's way for good when Dubose aired a potential touchdown pass from the Tigers 41. The Tigers' Zyier Wilson and Wells caught it, and Wilson kept it at his team's 1-yard line.

Wilson's Tremel Echols, throwing from the Tigers' end zone on third and 5, completed a 14-yard pass to Jyron Waiters. After Echols completed third-down conversions to Waiters and Zach Nobles to reach the Darlington 45, he then threw to Waiters, who scored on a catch-and-run to finish the 99-yard TD drive for a 16-6 advantage.

Darlington went four-and-out, and botched its punt attempt at the Falcon 30. On the next play, Echols found Nobles in the end zone to account for the 23-6 halftime score.

A blocked punt then set up Bryan McCartt's scoring pass to Butler for a 30-6 Wilson advantage. Touchdowns by Rondell Law and Scipio then put the game way out of reach.

W;10;13;7;14--44

D;6;0;0;0--6

FIRST QUARTER

W -- Zavian Scipio 12 run (Eli Chapman kick), 8:25

D -- Markis Wells 30 pass from Keenan Dubose (kick blocked), 2:57

W -- Eli Chapman 39 FG, 1:15

SECOND QUARTER

W -- Jyron Waiters 43 pass from Tremel Echols (run failed), 2:35

W -- Zach Nobles 30 pass from Echols (Chapman kick), :27

THIRD QUARTER

W -- Zandae Butler 11 pass from Bryan McCartt (Chapman kick), 5:52

FOURTH QUARTER

W -- Rondell Law 5 run (Chapman kick), 11:03

W -- Scipio 3 run (Chapman kick), 3:03

