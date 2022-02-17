Wilson boys 3rd in final SCBCA 4A poll

SCBCA FINAL POLLS
5A
BOYS
1. Dorman
2. Fort Dorchester
3. Sumter
4. Cane Bay
5. Ridge View
6. Northwestern
7. Mauldin
8. Riverside
9. Conway
10. Fort Mill
GIRLS
1. Rock Hill
2. Sumter
3. Lexington
4. Cane Bay
5. Dorman
6. Stall
7. Dutch Fork
8. Stratford
9. Summerville
10. Mauldin
4A
BOYS
1. Irmo
2. South Pointe
3. Wilson
4. AC Flora
5. West Florence
6. Greenville
7. Travelers Rest
8. Catawba Ridge
9. North Augusta
10. Lancaster
GIRLS
1. Westside
2. North Augusta
3. Catawba Ridge
4. Bluffton
5. South Florence
6. Westwood
7. North Myrtle Beach
8. Aiken
9. South Pointe
10. AC Flora
3A
BOYS
1. Seneca
2. Orangeburg-Wilkinson
3. Crestwood
4. Blue Ridge
5. Union County
6. Dillon
7. Brookland Cayce
8. Fox Creek
9. Powdersville
10. Oceanside
GIRLS
1. Keenan
2. Camden
3. Lower Richland
4. Southside
5. Blue Ridge
6. Emerald
7. Orangeburg-Wilkinson
8. Mid-Carolina
9. Wren
10. Woodruff
2A
BOYS
1. York Prep
2. Gray Collegiate
3. Phillip Simmons
4. Wade Hampton
5. Landrum
6. Andrew Jackson
7. Abbeville
8. Woodland
9. Christ Church
10. Kingstree
GIRLS
1. Christ Church
2. Gray Collegiate
3. Silver Bluff
4. Andrew Jackson
5. Phillip Simmons
6. Saluda
7. Chesterfield
8. Latta
9. Landrum
10. Timberland
1A
BOYS
1. Calhoun County
2. Carvers Bays
3. Baptist Hill
4. Scott’s Branch
5. Denmark-Olar
6. Hannah-Pamplico