Wilson boys 3rd in final SCBCA 4A poll
PREP BASKETBALL

Wilson boys 3rd in final SCBCA 4A poll

  • Updated
SCBCA FINAL POLLS

5A

BOYS

1. Dorman

2. Fort Dorchester

3. Sumter

4. Cane Bay

5. Ridge View

6. Northwestern

7. Mauldin

8. Riverside

9. Conway

10. Fort Mill

GIRLS

1. Rock Hill

2. Sumter

3. Lexington

4. Cane Bay

5. Dorman

6. Stall

7. Dutch Fork

8. Stratford

9. Summerville

10. Mauldin

4A

BOYS

1. Irmo

2. South Pointe

3. Wilson

4. AC Flora

5. West Florence

6. Greenville

7. Travelers Rest

8. Catawba Ridge

9. North Augusta

10. Lancaster

GIRLS

1. Westside

2. North Augusta

3. Catawba Ridge

4. Bluffton

5. South Florence

6. Westwood

7. North Myrtle Beach

8. Aiken

9. South Pointe

10. AC Flora

3A

BOYS

1. Seneca

2. Orangeburg-Wilkinson

3. Crestwood

4. Blue Ridge

5. Union County

6. Dillon

7. Brookland Cayce

8. Fox Creek

9. Powdersville

10. Oceanside

GIRLS

1. Keenan

2. Camden

3. Lower Richland

4. Southside

5. Blue Ridge

6. Emerald

7. Orangeburg-Wilkinson

8. Mid-Carolina

9. Wren

10. Woodruff

2A

BOYS

1. York Prep

2. Gray Collegiate

3. Phillip Simmons

4. Wade Hampton

5. Landrum

6. Andrew Jackson

7. Abbeville

8. Woodland

9. Christ Church

10. Kingstree

GIRLS

1. Christ Church

2. Gray Collegiate

3. Silver Bluff

4. Andrew Jackson

5. Phillip Simmons

6. Saluda

7. Chesterfield

8. Latta

9. Landrum

10. Timberland

1A

BOYS

1. Calhoun County

2. Carvers Bays

3. Baptist Hill

4. Scott’s Branch

5. Denmark-Olar

6. Hannah-Pamplico

7. Great Falls

8. Southside Christian

9. Bamberg

10. CA Johnson

GIRLS

1. Military Magnet

2. East Clarendon

3. Denmark-Olar

4. Lake View

5. High Point Academy

6. Calhoun Falls Charter

7. Cross

8. Whale Branch

9. Estill

10. McBee

