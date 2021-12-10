Wilson boys rally for 60-55 overtime win over West Florence

That helped Powell’s squad outscore the Knights 12-7 in the extra time for the win.

“Before this game were shooting around 51% from the free throw line,” Powell said. “I don’t know what it was tonight, but it was over 51% (60%). Jevon (Brown) knocked down three big free throws. 'X' (Xavier Brown) knocked down three big free throws. It worked. Hats off to my team and my coaching staff.”

Wilson used a balanced effort to claw back from a 38-28 deficit in the third quarter – the largest one all night. The Tigers outscored West 9-2 to close out the third, and eventually tied the game with 3:43 remaining in regulation.

Josh Green (12), Zandae Butler (11), Damori Lytch (11) and Xavier Brown (10) all finished in double figures for WHS, with Jevon Brown just missing the mark at nine points.

“That’s part of it,” WFHS coach Kevin Robinson said of Wilson’s late run. “I tell my guys basketball is a game of runs. We were leading (for most of the game), but you’ve got to play 38 minutes. And we didn’t do too well of a job in that fourth quarter.

“But we’ll get better and we’ll adjust and we’ll kind of go from there.”