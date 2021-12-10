Wilson boys rally for 60-55 overtime win over West Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. – Friday night’s matchup of two of the top-ranked 4A boys’ basketball teams in the state lived up to the hype and then some.
And of course, overtime was needed.
Wilson, who trailed by as many as 10 points in the second half, rallied late in the fourth quarter to force OT. In the extra period, it was solid free throw shooting that helped the Tigers pull away for a 60-55 comeback victory.
Wilson, who is ranked eighth in the latest S.C. Basketball Coaches Association poll, improved to 6-1 overall and 1-0 in Region 6-4A play. West, who is ranked second, suffered its first loss of the year to fall to 7-1 and 0-1.
Both teams return to region play Tuesday with the Tigers hosting Darlington and the Knights traveling to Hartsville.
“My guys persevered. We really did,” Wilson coach Carlos Powell said. “We persevered. We were down and just kept fighting. Kept fighting and kept fighting and believing and came out victorious.”
A victory that came in part because the Tigers were able to make clutch free throws when it counted. Wilson was 6 for 13 from the charity stripe through the first four quarters, but went 6 for 7 in the overtime frame.
That helped Powell’s squad outscore the Knights 12-7 in the extra time for the win.
“Before this game were shooting around 51% from the free throw line,” Powell said. “I don’t know what it was tonight, but it was over 51% (60%). Jevon (Brown) knocked down three big free throws. 'X' (Xavier Brown) knocked down three big free throws. It worked. Hats off to my team and my coaching staff.”
Wilson used a balanced effort to claw back from a 38-28 deficit in the third quarter – the largest one all night. The Tigers outscored West 9-2 to close out the third, and eventually tied the game with 3:43 remaining in regulation.
Josh Green (12), Zandae Butler (11), Damori Lytch (11) and Xavier Brown (10) all finished in double figures for WHS, with Jevon Brown just missing the mark at nine points.
“That’s part of it,” WFHS coach Kevin Robinson said of Wilson’s late run. “I tell my guys basketball is a game of runs. We were leading (for most of the game), but you’ve got to play 38 minutes. And we didn’t do too well of a job in that fourth quarter.
“But we’ll get better and we’ll adjust and we’ll kind of go from there.”
It was a disappointing way for the Knights to drop their first game of the season as they were in the lead or tied for the lead for most of the contest.
Bryson Graves and Valerian Bruce were two of the big catalysts as they combined for 21 points in the first half for West Florence. They finished with 18 and 12, respectively.
Darren Lloyd added 15 and Deuce Hudson followed with 10. Hudson and Bruce combined for six points in the third quarter during the Knights’ run that stretched the lead to double digits.
But with West leading 48-43 with time winding down, Wilson posted the final five points to send the game into overtime. Both squads had a few missed opportunities at the end they were unable to convert.
West Florence was also missing the services of Avion McBride and Terry McKithen for the game. Both players spent the week practicing for Saturday’s North-South football game.
“Obviously with Wilson’s size and rebounding ability, Avion could have helped,” Robinson said. “But at the end of the day, it’s next man up and we have to play regardless of who is here and who’s not.”
WEST FLORENCE (55)
Bryson Graves 18, Darren Lloyd 15, Valerian Bruce 12, Deuce Hudson 10.
WILSON (60)