Wilson boys rally past C.E. Murray for Powell's 1st coaching victory

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Wilson boys’ basketball team rallied from an 11-point deficit in the second quarter and held off C.E. Murray 65-57 on Friday to give Carlos Powell his first career coaching victory.

The Tigers (1-0) will open Region 6-4A play on Tuesday at Darlington.

The War Eagles got out to a quick start behind Henry Evans who found a number of easy transition layups in the opening stanza. Evans scored 10 of his 14 points in the opening frame as CEM built a 17-6 lead at one point.

The lead was 20-9 at the start of the second quarter when Wilson began making its charge. Dominick Jones and Brycen Boone combined for 11 points as the Tigers chipped away. They went on a 10-0 run to close out the half and took a 30-28 lead into the break.

The contest was nip-and-tuck in the second half until the end. Boone and Jones combined for eight more points in the third, but the War Eagles kept pace thanks in part to a pair of 3-pointers from Petrie Izzard and Tyree Prunes. Izzard connected on four shots from downtown for the game to post a team-high 17 points while Prunes’ trey put CEM up 43-42 entering the final stanza.

It was 53-51 when Wilson started to pull away, scoring 12 of the next 18 points to finish off the game on a surge.