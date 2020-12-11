Wilson boys rally past C.E. Murray for Powell's 1st coaching victory

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Wilson boys’ basketball team rallied from an 11-point deficit in the second quarter and held off C.E. Murray 65-57 on Friday to give Carlos Powell his first career coaching victory.
The Tigers (1-0) will open Region 6-4A play on Tuesday at Darlington.
The War Eagles got out to a quick start behind Henry Evans who found a number of easy transition layups in the opening stanza. Evans scored 10 of his 14 points in the opening frame as CEM built a 17-6 lead at one point.
The lead was 20-9 at the start of the second quarter when Wilson began making its charge. Dominick Jones and Brycen Boone combined for 11 points as the Tigers chipped away. They went on a 10-0 run to close out the half and took a 30-28 lead into the break.
The contest was nip-and-tuck in the second half until the end. Boone and Jones combined for eight more points in the third, but the War Eagles kept pace thanks in part to a pair of 3-pointers from Petrie Izzard and Tyree Prunes. Izzard connected on four shots from downtown for the game to post a team-high 17 points while Prunes’ trey put CEM up 43-42 entering the final stanza.
It was 53-51 when Wilson started to pull away, scoring 12 of the next 18 points to finish off the game on a surge.
Boone led all scorers with 19 points for the Tigers followed by Nyjae Hines with 14. Josh Green added 10.
Evans added 14 points for the War Eagles while Notorious Grant finished with nine.
CEM 17 11 15 14 – 57
WHS 9 21 12 23 – 65
C.E. MURRAY (57)
Petrie Izzard 17, Henry Evans 14, N. Grant 9, Brown 7, Prunes 5, Q. Grant 3, Montgomery 2.
WILSON (65)
Brycen Boone 19, Nyjae Hines 14, Josh Green 10, McAllister 7, Daniels 6, Jones 6, Brown 2, McDowell 1.
RECORD: W 1-0.
NEXT GAME: Wilson will travel to Darlington on Tuesday.
