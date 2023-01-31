Wilson boys rally past West Florence as Tigers sweep

FLORENCE, S.C. – It was, as Wilson coach Carlos Powell described it, a playoff atmosphere Tuesday night as the Tigers welcomed rival West Florence for a critical Region 6-4A showdown.

“Those are the games you want,” Powell said. “Games that are getting you ready for the playoffs. Region games should be tough, and getting to the state championship is definitely tough.”

The Tigers took another big step toward that goal Tuesday with a strong fourth-quarter performance that proved to be the difference.

Wilson fed leading scorer Josh Leonard inside while also knocking down key free throws and taking advantage of several West turnovers down the stretch to pull off a come-from-behind 46-41 victory.

It was a far tougher outing against the Knights than the first matchup that the Tigers won by 30, but the result was the same. They now hold sole possession of first place in the region with two games to go.

Wilson (18-6, 7-1) travels to Myrtle Beach on Friday while the Knights (16-7, 6-2) will look to rebound on the road at Hartsville.

“We turned it over a few times, but we stuck with it,” Powell said of his team’s effort. “We pounded the ball inside and we got it to our money guys. We’ve got to take care of the basketball. That game right there…I’m sweating right now…that was a playoff feel.

“That’s a good test for us.”

Wilson trailed 25-24 at halftime and was down 36-31 entering the final stanza, but quickly turned the tide. The Tigers scored the first six points of the quarter to retake the lead, and after the teams were tied 39-39 with under five minutes to go, Wilson took control behind Leonard.

He scored five points in the waning minutes and had nine in the quarter to power Wilson’s comeback. And after neither team was particularly sharp from the charity stripe for most of the game, the Tigers connected on 7 of 12 free throws in the final period to keep West at bay.

“Our guy that really stepped up for us was Jyron Waiters…defensively,” Powell said. “He’s our motor guy; got a really big rebound at the end of the game and we just took care of business tonight.”

Aside from Leonard, Jevon Brown had a big night with 11 points including a trio of 3-pointers. Tristan Thompson added eight points and Merel Burgess had six while being a force inside as well. He and Leonard combined for 14 rebounds.

Deuce Hudson led the Knights with 14 points, including 10 in the second quarter. WFHS trailed 13-8 after the opening stanza but rallied to outscore Wilson 17-10 in the second.

Darren Lloyd added 12 points for West while Dominick Jones grabbed eight rebounds.

WF 8 17 11 5 – 41

W 13 10 8 15 – 46

WEST FLORENCE (41)

Deuce Hudson 14, Darren Lloyd 12, Jones 6, Graves 6, Beaton 2, Daniels 1.

WILSON (46)

Josh Leonard 17, Jevon Brown 11, Thompson 8, Burgess 6, X. Brown 2, Waiters 2.

RECORDS: WF 16-7, 6-2. W 18-6, 7-1.

NEXT GAMES: West Florence travels to Hartsville on Friday while Wilson travels to Myrtle Beach.

GIRLS

Wilson 41

West Florence 18

FLORENCE – Wilson dominated the middle stanzas Tuesday night against West Florence – outscoring the Knights 28-6 in the process.

That helped the Tigers (13-7, 5-3) maintain their third-place spot in the Region 6-4A standings with two games remaining.

Zoey Miller led the way for Wilson with nine points as the Tigers boasted a balanced offensive effort. Logan Murray and Janiya Swinton followed with eight points apiece.

El Johnson and Leanissa Swinton each added six points. Johnson and Janiya Swinton also combined on four 3-pointers in the contest.

Kendrina Johnson led WFHS with five points followed by Jordyn Perry with four.

WF 7 4 2 5 – 18

W 9 15 13 4 – 41

WEST FLORENCE (18)

Johnson 5, Perry 4, James 3, Mitchell 2, Rodgers 2, Harrison 2.

WILSON (41)

Miller 9, Murray 8, J. Swinton 8, Johnson 6, L. Swinton 6, Spears 4.

RECORDS: WF 8-12, 2-6. W 13-7, 5-3.

NEXT GAMES: West Florence travels to Hartsville on Friday while Wilson travels to Myrtle Beach.