Wilson celebrates basketball title with downtown parade

FLORENCE, S.C. – For a little over an hour Saturday morning, there was nowhere to turn on West Evans Street without seeing royal purple and gold.

Both were fitting colors as Wilson High School staff, alumni and fans gathered to celebrate the state champion Tigers’ boys’ basketball team – the kings of 4A.

WHS captured the school’s first title since 2007 with a 52-43 victory over A.C. Flora in early March. The team has been honored multiple times since, including a visit to the S.C. State House, but Saturday was about the city of Florence turning out in recognition.

“It meant a lot just to see that the community would come out here and support us, congratulate us on a state championship,” Tigers junior forward Zandae Butler said. “It feels great.

“…I can’t even explain how I felt. Just knowing that me and my brothers accomplished a big goal for the school, our community and ourselves.”

And the Wilson faithful did not disappoint as the players – riding on a flatbed – were greeted with cheers and horns as they made their way through downtown.

“I’m just glad to see the boys are striving to do what they’re doing,” said Wilson High alumna Carolyn Lesane. “We just wanted to let them know that we support them 100% in whatever they do and we’re so proud of them to have come this far, and to just keep on going.”

The procession included cheerleaders, various school coaches and officials as well as players from Williams Middle School who were honored for their seasons along with the Tigers.

“It’s always a blessing whenever we can give back to the community and celebrate a great state championship,” said junior guard Jevon Brown, who’s 3-point shooting was critical down the stretch for Wilson. “It means a lot to Florence, Wilson, the alumni and everybody.

“So just happy to make it happen for everybody.”

The players were already wearing their state championship medals, and the SCHSL state trophy was on hand as well. But the finale of the parade featured a local business sponsoring individual trophies for the players and coaches, who once again took center stage to accept their awards.

The festivities concluded with remarks from coach Carlos Powell, who reflected on the long road that saw his team have basically six days off in six months, he said.

“It was beautiful to be a part of and a great thing for the guys,” Powell said afterward. “…The love is always a great feeling.”

There wasn’t any one moment that stood out for Powell or his players – just the entire day itself.

“There’s no down spot in the day,” Powell said. “It’s a beautiful day with beautiful people supporting my guys. Just a whole lotta love out here today.”

With no seniors on the roster, the Wilson faithful hope that Saturday’s event will come around again sooner rather than later.

“It means a lot to me,” former Tiger Johnny Muldrow said. “That’s my alma mater, I’m a Tiger. Those young men they put in a lot of hard work.

“It means a great deal to the community, so we painted the city purple and gold today.”

