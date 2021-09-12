Wilson, FMU standout Moore inducted into Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

Moore went on to thank her parents, who are both deceased, as well as her 10 siblings, who watched her and encouraged her throughout her career.

“You helped me when I needed it and you loved me through it all,” she added.

Moore thanked all of her coaches and teammates – from her days at Wilson to AAU to the Olympic trials to the professional ranks.

“Thank you … you brought me to a higher level of play,” she said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Moore then acknowledged everyone who has been involved with running and operating the Pearl Moore Basketball Camps that she has put on throughout the years and the players that have come through those camps and the Pearl Moore Basketball Center.

“You bring me so much joy,” Moore said. “For those blessings, I am sincerely grateful.”

She finished by thanking the game itself for the opportunities that it had provided throughout her career.

“Basketball made it possible for me to travel the country and overseas,” Moore said. “To earn a college degree, and from shooting on a makeshift hoop in the yard in South Carolina to playing in the world’s most famous arena, Madison Square Garden.