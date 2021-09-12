Wilson, FMU standout Moore inducted into Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

The all-time leading scorer in women’s basketball history finally took her place among the game’s all-time greats.
Pearl Moore, the Florence native who shined at Wilson High School and Francis Marion University in the 1970s, was one of 16 new inductees to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday evening in Springfield, Massachusetts – the largest class ever.
Chosen by the Women’s Veterans Committee, Moore was presented by former FMU and University of North Carolina coaching great Sylvia Hatchell, who like Moore is in the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame. Hatchell was inducted in 2004 and Moore joined her in 2011.
The four-time All-American amassed 4,061 career points and was one of the first inductees into the FMU Athletics Hall of Fame in 1992. In 2000, Moore was inducted into the South Carolina Athletics Hall of Fame and in 2008 she became a member of the Florence Athletic Hall of Fame.
Saturday was the grandest stage of them all, and her speech touched on all of the pillars of her life – faith, family, friends and of course basketball.
“First I’d like to thank God for the talent and the opportunities that he gave me – in basketball and in life,” the former Patriot standout said as she opened her speech. “I’ve been truly blessed.”
Moore went on to thank her parents, who are both deceased, as well as her 10 siblings, who watched her and encouraged her throughout her career.
“You helped me when I needed it and you loved me through it all,” she added.
Moore thanked all of her coaches and teammates – from her days at Wilson to AAU to the Olympic trials to the professional ranks.
“Thank you … you brought me to a higher level of play,” she said.
Moore then acknowledged everyone who has been involved with running and operating the Pearl Moore Basketball Camps that she has put on throughout the years and the players that have come through those camps and the Pearl Moore Basketball Center.
“You bring me so much joy,” Moore said. “For those blessings, I am sincerely grateful.”
She finished by thanking the game itself for the opportunities that it had provided throughout her career.
“Basketball made it possible for me to travel the country and overseas,” Moore said. “To earn a college degree, and from shooting on a makeshift hoop in the yard in South Carolina to playing in the world’s most famous arena, Madison Square Garden.
“Tonight, having my name enshrined with the likes of those sitting in the Hall is indeed a fairy tale come true.”
The fairy tale began in earnest in 1975 when she scored 177 points in eight games for Anderson Junior College. After transferring to FMU, Moore went on to post 3,884 points as a Patriot.
She remains as the only female player to eclipse 4,000 points for her career.
Other highlights of the evening included the inductions of Paul Pierce and Bill Russell, who after going in as a player in 1975, was honored for his coaching career; he is the fifth person to be inducted as both a player and a coach.
Others joining the Hall were Villanova coach Jay Wright, defensive Pistons star Ben Wallace, two-time NBA champion Chris Bosh, longtime Portland and Sacramento coach Rick Adelman, Washington and Sacramento All-Star Chris Webber and two-time Olympic gold medalist Yolanda Griffith.
WNBA President Val Ackerman, longtime coach Cotton Fitzsimmons, and scouting pioneer Howard Garfinkel were inducted as contributors. Clarence “Fats” Jenkins was picked by the Early African American Pioneers Committee, Croatia and Chicago Bulls star Toni Kukoc was tabbed by the International Committee and Bob Dandridge by the Veterans Committee.
