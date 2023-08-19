FLORENCE, S.C. – In the blink of an eye, Wilson turned near-disaster into unbridled euphoria in Friday’s 21-20 season-opening victory over Aynor at Tiger Stadium.

Trailing late against the Blue Jackets, the Tigers (1-0) lined up just past midfield with less than three and a half minutes remaining.

The play that followed nearly blew up before it even began as a high snap caused sophomore quarterback Tristan Howard to have to jump to his left to snag the ball with one hand.

“At first I was like, if I can get the snap and get my man the ball, I know he can make a play,” Howard said, referring to junior running back Timonti Emmanual.

The first-year signal caller’s faith in his teammate was rewarded, although it didn’t appear that way initially. After Howard managed to corral the snap, he quickly handed it off to Emmanual – who almost immediately saw the ball pop out of his arms and straight up into the night sky.

“All I was thinking (was), 'Don’t drop the ball,’” Emmanual said of his reaction after seeing it go airborne. “If I was to drop that ball, my coach would have got on me and I cannot take that, so I always keep the ball…just like he says, ball security, and go score.”

There was nothing but praise from coach Rodney Mooney afterwards, however, as Emmanual did come down with it. After hitting a crowded line of scrimmage, he was able to bounce outside and find a seam for a 45-yard touchdown run that proved to be the game-winning score.

“We’ve got some great playmakers in this program,” Mooney said. “Guys who can turn something that looks really ugly into something really beautiful. And you’ve got to have good playmakers to have a good football team.

“Timonti made a great play, just like defensively we made some great plays and special teams made some great plays.”

It was Emmanual’s longest run of the night and obviously the most important one as his score left Aynor with just 2:57 on the clock and a long way to go.

“I knew I was going to bounce outside, because outside was open the whole time,” he said. “…Once I saw the outside and I saw the two-man, I knew I could beat them on the angle, take the sideline and get up in there.”

It all added up to a memorable moment for the Tigers on a memorable night in what was a come-from-behind victory that saw its fair share of big plays.

The Blue Jackets’ methodical, grind-opponents-down run game was countered by Wilson’s up-tempo attack that saw Howard connect for two first-half touchdown passes. He found Bryan Boston for the first score on the Tigers’ opening drive and then hooked up with Jeremiah Coker from close to 30 yards out to tie the game at 14-14 with 31 seconds to go before the half.

“You gotta believe in your guys as QB1,” Howard said after the game. “It’s not (as much) pressure as people think because you’ve got your teammates to carry you. You’ve got your teammates, and when they do their job, it makes your job a whole lot easier.”

Wilson’s defense also rose to the occasion when needed. Aynor got the ball back in the fourth quarter with 5:17 to go and leading by six points. The Tigers bowed up and forced a punt attempt that turned into a loss of yardage off a low snap.

The final Blue Jacket drive of the night was eventually snuffed out, despite a penalty prolonging things. Mistakes kept a few Aynor drives alive throughout the evening – something Mooney and his staff will address before next week’s home game against Marion.

“We have a really good defense,” he said. “And we had some problems with some things in the first half, penalties and everything, that I think probably would have swung the game to our advantage maybe a little bit sooner. But at the same time our guys play with a lot of physicality, a lot of aggression.

“I want them to, but it just has to be a little bit more tamed, a little bit more controlled.”

The Tigers also benefited from a strong kicking game, which wound up providing the winning margin. Senior Eli Chapman connected on all three PATs and had several touchbacks as well.

Aynor managed just one of its three attempted two-point conversions.