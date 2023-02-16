FLORENCE, S.C. -- Wilson's 10-0, second-quarter run put the Tigers in front, and they never looked back in Thursday's 48-37 win over Irmo in the Class 4A postseason's first round.

Wilson will next play the James Island-York winner in Saturday's second round. A York win means Wilson hosts, and a James Island win means the Trojans host coach Frank Williams' Tigers.

Wilson trailed 10-12 before two Zoey Miller free throws started the Tigers' surge. Sharetta Jones followed with an inside basket to give Wilson the lead for good.

But the Tigers were not done yet.

After Miller made a free throw, a Janiya Swinton layup stretched the Tigers' lead to 17-12. Then, a Miller 3-pointer stretched it to 20-12.

A big key to Wilson's second-quarter success was getting Irmo post Claire Howard ini foul trouble. Then, in the third quarter, an 8-0 run gave the Tigers their first double-digit lead. The run reached its peak on Miller's 3-pointer while falling to the ground for a 30-19 advantage.

Wilson first reached its biggest lead of 12 at 47-35 on a Swinton basket late in the fourth quarter.

