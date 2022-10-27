Wilson-Hartsville game has huge playoff implications

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese prefers to look at the simple road to the playoffs: A Red Fox victory Friday at Wilson would clinch Region 6-4A's No. 3 spot and a first-round home game.

While Wilson coach Rodney Mooney is confident both teams will reach the postseason through a top-four region seed or at-large bid, he wants a Tiger win Friday for an additional reason: This is his school's homecoming.

But at the core of a homecoming is the game. And that's what Mooney wants his Tigers to focus on at the 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

Both offenses are dynamic in their own ways with the pass-happy Tigers and run-happy Red Foxes.

Wilson quarterback Tremel Echols passed for 391 yards and six touchdowns in last week's 61-57 loss to Myrtle Beach.

"Everybody would probably say we're a high-powered passing offense, but we actually have a good running game, too," Mooney said. "We had more than 200 yards rushing last week."

Running back Zavian Scipio returned from injury last week to the Wilson lineup and has provided a one-two backfield punch with Ralph Boston.

Mooney added it's also likely Tiger receiver Zandae Butler could return to the field Friday from injury to become a one-two punch with Jyron Waiters.

Hartsville, meanwhile, brings its Delaware Wing-T with running backs J'Shawn Anderson and Carmello McDaniel. But Calabrese also emphasizes how important quarterback McKendrie Douglas has been to the system.

"McKendrie does a great job operating the offense in ways people don't see," Calabrese said. "He's kind of the orchestrator who puts us in good matchups."

Mooney is well aware of what the Red Foxes' offense can do.

"Hartsville has two of the best backs in the state," Mooney said. "We're going to have to tackle them and be able to box them in and put them in small areas and rally to the football and put ourselves in a position where we can get them off the field on third down."

It's going to come down to which team can stop the other.

"The possibility of both teams scoring a lot of points is very high," Mooney said. "But at the same time, somebody's defense is going to have to make some plays. We've prepared pretty well all week long and emphasized the importance of playing well on both sides of the ball. We've got to tackle well."

But Calabrese knows Anderson and McDaniel have to be caught first.

"They are two tremendous competitors and obviously great players," he said. "If we want to score points and win this game, those two have to play great. They've had good practices this week, and we're ready to play a good contest Friday."