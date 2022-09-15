 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wilson Girls' Basketball

Wilson hires Frank Williams as girls' basketball coach

Resized_20220915_150728.jpg

Frank Williams talks about his goals for Wilson girls' basketball after being hired as the Tigers' coach.

 Scott Chancey

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Frank Williams, who won state championships as a boys' assistant at Wilson (2007) and Hartsville (2012, '13), is the Wilson girls' new coach.

He replaces Jessica Gerald, who resigned on the third day of school.

Williams also coached the Williams Middle School girls to undefeated, back-to-back city championship seasons.

Prep Sports Writer

Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway."

