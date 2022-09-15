Wilson hires Frank Williams as girls' basketball coach

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Frank Williams, who won state championships as a boys' assistant at Wilson (2007) and Hartsville (2012, '13), is the Wilson girls' new coach.
He replaces Jessica Gerald, who resigned on the third day of school.
Williams also coached the Williams Middle School girls to undefeated, back-to-back city championship seasons.
WILL BE UPDATED
Scott Chancey
Prep Sports Writer
A 12-time APSE national-award winner (8 writing, 1 video, 3 photography), Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has won 9 1st-place SCPA awards since moving in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.
