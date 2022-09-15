Wilson hopes to create another 'Winners' Wednesday'

FLORENCE, S.C. – The “Winners' Wednesday” feast was in full force at Wilson High School. It was the Tigers’ third in four weeks.

“If we win the previous Friday, parents get together and fix us a nice meal the following Wednesday night. And we have a good time with it,” said Wilson coach Rodney Mooney, whose Tigers are 3-1. “Then, we sit down in the cafeteria and eat really good. Then, we go home. It’s always good to be on the winning side.”

In the Virgil Wells Trophy series against Darlington, Wilson has also stayed on the winning side. It has been up for grabs since 2014, and the Falcons won the first two years. But the Tigers won in 2016 and kept that trophy ever since.

The trophy honors Wells, a South Carolina Football Coaches Hall of Famer who coached at Darlington’s Mayo High and Wilson during his 34-year career. He won 253 games overall.

With that in mind, Mooney would be more than happy for his team to win Friday (7:30 p.m. kickoff) on the Falcons' home field and bring the Virgil Wells Trophy to the next “Winners' Wednesday.”

“I think our team holding the trophy for so long is a testament to the things our program has achieved in prior years,” Mooney said. “Obviously, Darlington is a big-time rivalry game and playing for a trophy is always fun. But we’ve had this in our possession for a while, and we want to keep it.”

If Wilson’s offense keeps putting up big numbers (40.25 points per game), there’s a good chance the Tigers will do just that. Zandae Butler, who caught three touchdown passes during last week’s 43-7 win over Hilton Head Island, leads the area with 456 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

Teammate Jyron Waiters, meanwhile, has 236 receiving yards this season and four TDs. The quarterback who makes this possible, Tremel Echols, leads the area with 1,009 passing yards and 13 scores.

Big-play teams like Wilson are also quick-score teams. As a result, defenses are on and off the field at a faster pace.

“It’s kind of an old philosophy when I first learned the spread, air-raid offense,” said Mooney, whose team accounted for 502 total yards Friday. “One thing an offensive coach told me was we’d put up a lot more points, but the defense is going to have to play more plays. I completely understand that; that’s the nature of the beast of what we do offensively.

“And because of what we do offensively, the defense would have to play more reps than maybe they’d like to,” he added. “But either you want to be an air-raid guy, or you don’t want to be an air-raid guy. As for me, I want to be an air-raid guy.”

Wilson’s defense, in this system, plays well. The Tigers recorded a safety Friday and limited Hilton Head Island’s third-down conversions to one success in 10 tries. Zavian Scipio (33.5) and Chance Cummings (31.5) lead Mooney’s team in tackles.

“I’m proud of the physicality,” Mooney said. “We’ve made some mistakes here and there. But overall, I feel we’ve played hard. They rise to the occasion. We’ve still got a lot of good football ahead of us.”

Wilson has a bye next week, and the Tigers start their Region 6-4A schedule at home Sept. 30 against North Myrtle Beach.

With that in mind, Mooney wants his team to keep the Virgil Wells Trophy. But he also wants Friday to be a springboard into what’s ahead.

“We’ve talked about that,” Mooney said. “I want us to get one percent better by the end of Friday night so we can go into our bye week better, cleaner and healthier. And then, we can sharpen our weaknesses. We have a lot of strengths, but there are still some weaknesses we have time to improve upon.

“We’re still grinding and working hard and lifting hard, but we’ll focus more on fundamentals next week,” Mooney said. “Friday must be fundamentally sound, and we should look better than we were a week ago. If we do that, that will be encouraging going into the bye week.”