Wilson looks to clean up mistakes, slow down well-balanced Goose Creek

FLORENCE, S.C. – It’s been a season of adjustments in more ways than one for the Wilson Tigers.
Aside from adapting to first-year coach Rodney Mooney, Wilson has had to approach each game week with a knowledge that what’s planned on Monday might not be the case by Wednesday.
Case in point, the Tigers’ (0-1) scheduled matchups the past two weeks had to be canceled and new opponents found. That includes this Friday’s contest which was originally scheduled to be Woodland, but will now be a 7:30 p.m. game at 5A Goose Creek (1-1).
“At this point, we kind of play it day by day sometimes,” Mooney said. “The last few weeks have been frustrating to say the least, but I still feel like everybody in our camp is still pretty excited about the rest of the season.
“We feel good about what we do and the direction we’re going.”
That holds true despite a season-opening loss to Ashley Ridge last week. The Tigers fell 17-7, but as Mooney pointed out, several key mistakes kept Wilson from turning the tide in the other direction – including costly turnovers and almost 90 yards in penalties.
“Last Friday was a really good learning experience for our guys,” Mooney said. “I think we showed flashes of greatness. Some of our better players played really, really well. But overall, we had too many small mistakes. I think we started off pretty well at the beginning and were in a position to go up 14-3 and turned the ball over.
“Then we had another opportunity to go up and turned the ball over again. So we worked on a lot of small things this week to correct those kinds of mental errors.”
Even so, Mooney was pleased overall with how his offense and defense played. The Tigers had 342 yards of offense while the defense held Ashley Ridge to under 200.
The Gators will provide a much different challenge though. Goose Creek is probably about 60/40 in terms of run/pass, Mooney said, but the passing game has a deep-threat element the Tigers will have to be aware of, he added.
“I feel like our athleticism is very similar to theirs,” Mooney said. “I’m very familiar with those guys because the last five years I was coaching in the Low Country, I coached against Goose Creek three times. They’re always very physical and very athletic.
“…They’re pretty balanced. They have a really good running back that they run a good bit of counter stuff with. He’s a North-South guy with good vision, and their run game is something we have to contain. But at the same time they’ve got a 6-foot-3 quarterback with a really good arm and three receivers that can stretch the field. “