Wilson looks to clean up mistakes, slow down well-balanced Goose Creek

FLORENCE, S.C. – It’s been a season of adjustments in more ways than one for the Wilson Tigers.

Aside from adapting to first-year coach Rodney Mooney, Wilson has had to approach each game week with a knowledge that what’s planned on Monday might not be the case by Wednesday.

Case in point, the Tigers’ (0-1) scheduled matchups the past two weeks had to be canceled and new opponents found. That includes this Friday’s contest which was originally scheduled to be Woodland, but will now be a 7:30 p.m. game at 5A Goose Creek (1-1).

“At this point, we kind of play it day by day sometimes,” Mooney said. “The last few weeks have been frustrating to say the least, but I still feel like everybody in our camp is still pretty excited about the rest of the season.

“We feel good about what we do and the direction we’re going.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That holds true despite a season-opening loss to Ashley Ridge last week. The Tigers fell 17-7, but as Mooney pointed out, several key mistakes kept Wilson from turning the tide in the other direction – including costly turnovers and almost 90 yards in penalties.