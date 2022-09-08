Wilson looks to rebound against Hilton Head Island

FLORENCE, S.C. – Last week’s matchup against perennial 3A power Dillon showed his team a lot about itself, Wilson coach Rodney Mooney said.

It showed how competitive his are, and how good they might be if they can learn to limit mistakes.

It was miscues that were a big part of the 42-35 loss to the Wildcats as Wilson (2-1) dropped its first game of the season. The Tigers look to rebound Friday when they host Hilton Head Island (1-2) at 7:30 p.m. at Tiger Stadium.

“We just had too many mistakes on both sides of the ball,” Mooney said of last week’s loss. “For the game I think we had 10 penalties for 105 yards and five of those penalties were on offense. Some of those happened in the second half when we were actually driving to score, so I think that hurt us a lot.

“We play a lot on tempo and a lot on momentum, so those penalties hurt our momentum when we had the opportunity to put the game away.”

One of those flags negated an interception return for a touchdown that would have put the Tigers up three scores as well. Turnovers were also an issue that Mooney and his squad addressed this week, he said, among other problems.

“We struggled stopping the run on defense,” Mooney said. “We’d been pretty good at that so far this season, but we got out of alignment a few times and missed some calls and that ended up leading to them having some big runs.”

The Seahawks will present a somewhat different challenge. Their offense is a mixture of spread and pro-set formations, Mooney said, with a good-sized offensive line.

Troy Timko leads the team in rushing with 153 yards and two scores. Junior quarterbacks Owen Bayes and Jackson Bibee have each thrown for more than 130 yards with Bayes tossing two TDs to Bibee’s one.

Defensively, HHI is very disciplined and does a great job of playing within that defensive scheme and getting to their spots, Mooney said.

“They’re not going to be misaligned, and they’re going to be where they’re supposed to be when they’re supposed to be there,” he said. “So we’ve got to be very disciplined ourselves and we’ve got to match their physicality.”

Wilson quarterback Tremel Echols threw for nearly 300 yards and two scores and rushed for two more against Dillon. Zandae Butler leads the Pee Dee in receiving yards (293) and is tied for the lead with five scores.