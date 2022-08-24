Wilson, Marion clash following big victories in Week 0

MARION, S.C. – Rodney Mooney placed an emphasis on building not only physicality, but toughness in the offseason.

Toughness for when adversity hits – like it did last week for the Wilson Tigers.

Comfortably ahead against Aynor at one point, a turnover allowed the Blue Jackets to get back in the game and the Tigers found themselves in a dogfight the rest of the way.

But Mooney’s squad prevailed 27-26 in overtime, and now look to take that same grit and determination on the road against an explosive Marion team.

The Tigers (1-0) and Swamp Foxes (1-0) are set to clash at Fox Field at 7:30 p.m. Friday in what likely could be an early measuring stick for both teams.

“The kids are thrilled about the win last week, but now we’ve got to put together back-to-back wins,” Mooney said. “We’ve got a very tough and athletic Marion team on Friday night and we’re going to have our hands full with them.”

Marion’s offense certainly was a handful for Lake View last Thursday. Quarterback Gabriel Cusack threw for 252 yards and four touchdowns and also ran for two more scores.

“Their athleticism is unbelievable,” Mooney said. “They can run and they’re physical and they pose problems for us. I think the one thing that helped us last week is that Aynor, even though they were not as athletic as Marion, were just as physical.

“So I think we’ll be able to match that physicality, but they have a quarterback who can run and make really good throws downfield. They’ve got good receivers and good backs that can cause problems out in the open.”

Containing Cusack will be a huge key defensively, Mooney went on to say, and offensively the Tigers will have to sustain drives.

The Swamp Foxes meanwhile are coming off a 58-14 victory against the Wild Gators, but Wilson will be a much different type of challenge, coach Brian Hennecy said.

“They’ve got a lot of playmakers, and we’ve got to be able to stop them,” he said. “And they’ve got some guys on defense that’ll come hard at you and we’ve got to be able to execute our offense.”

Zandae Butler had two big TD catches for the Tigers last week and Ti’Monti Emanuel had 172 yards rushing and two more scores.

“This is probably our toughest challenge to date including our scrimmages and jamborees and passing leagues,” Hennecy said. “Wilson’s always been known for throwing the ball, and they can do that and they can also run the ball.

“So we’ll have to be sound in our defensive scheme.”