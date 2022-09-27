Wilson opens region schedule at home vs. North Myrtle Beach

FLORENCE, S.C. — Moving the game against North Myrtle Beach to Wednesday isn’t much of a jolt to Wilson coach Rodney Mooney.

After all, his Tigers (4-1) are coming off a bye week.

“I feel like we’re in a good position,” Mooney said. “It’s always nice to get a bye in the middle of the season, especially before (Region 6-4A) play. It was a chance to rest up a bit and sharpen our tools and work on things schematically on offense and defense.

“We’ve got some guys healed up and hope to make a long run through the rest of the season.”

And the postseason, as far as these Tigers are concerned.

But first, the Chiefs (1-5) are in town for a 7:30 p.m. game at Tiger Stadium in the region opener for both teams. Mooney warns his players not to focus on North Myrtle’s record.

“The one thing I’ve reminded them of is this region is really good,” Mooney said. “You can’t underestimate anybody. North Myrtle Beach has become accustomed to winning during the past five or six years. They even played for a state championship a couple of years ago.”

Meanwhile, Mooney said Wilson will focus on itself.

“We’ve got to be able to play a good, clean physical game,” Mooney said. “We can’t underestimate them and make it like we’re going to walk all over them. We’ve got to play good, clean football for the remainder of the season.”

During the Tigers’ 43-6 win over Darlington on Sept. 16, Rondell Law rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown. Teammate Zavian Scipio accounted for 65 and two.

“Rondell is a bruising back,” Mooney said. “He is short, stocky and strong. He has worked really hard in the weight room and can do a lot of damage between the tackles. He can run past a lot of guys, too.”

On defense, Zyier Wilson has been impressive with a fumble return for a TD against Dillon and a leaping interception against Darlington at the Tigers’ 1-yard line. What ensued was a 99-yard TD series for the Tigers.

“Zyier is a kid I’ve been talking to recruiters about,” Mooney said. “He’s having a really good year. He’s long and rangey, and he’s been doing some really good things. He’s a good tackler who sees the field really well. And he’s a leader; players are excited to play with him. Quarterbacks have to watch out when he’s in the area.”

Wilson is also impressive on special teams, as Eli Chapman drilled a 39-yard field goal against the Falcons.

With that in mind, Mooney is excited to see how this season turns out.

“I’m excited to have watched the improvements we’ve made,” Mooney said. “We’ve been challenging our guys to challenge themselves on how to become better players. We’ve played good football so far. We feel we should be 5-0. But at this time of the year, you want to be better than you were the previous week.

“Playing North Myrtle Beach will be a tall order, but I think it’s one in which our kids are up to the challenge.”