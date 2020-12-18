Wilson overcomes rough start to top Wade Hampton 47-41

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Wilson boys’ basketball team overcame a rough first quarter to rally for a 47-41 victory over Wade Hampton (H) on Friday at the Scott-McCants Gymnasium.

The Tigers (2-0) managed just a single bucket from Josh Green in the opening eight minutes, but trailed just 8-2 after the first quarter as both teams were unable to convert for much of the first half.

Wilson rallied to within 16-15 at the break, then took control in the third quarter behind leading scorer Zandae Butler. Butler scored 12 of his game-high 15 points in the second half, including eight in the third stanza as the Tigers grabbed the advantage and never trailed again after taking a 25-24 lead midway through the third.

The Red Devils got within 34-33 in the fourth, but a big 3-pointer by Imari Phillips helped push the lead to 39-33 and Wilson’s defense helped seal the victory the rest of the way.

Derrick Daniels added 10 points for the Tigers followed by Phillips with eight.

Wade Hampton’s Brandon Brantly also had a game-high 15 points and Versalius Johnson followed with 14, including eight in the first half.

WH 8 8 10 15 – 41

W 2 13 17 15 – 47