Wilson set for showdown with top-ranked Myrtle Beach

FLORENCE, S.C. — The challenges keep coming in Region 6-4A, and for Wilson, its biggest challenge is likely this Friday.
The Tigers (2-2, 2-2), fresh off a 26-7 victory over rival South Florence, now get set to face the top-ranked team in the state in Myrtle Beach (4-0, 3-0) at Memorial Stadium at 7:30 p.m.
“Anytime you get the opportunity to play against the No. 1 team in the state, it’s one that we appreciate and we’re looking forward to a good game on Friday,” Wilson coach Derek Howard said.
In order to do so, the Tigers will have to stop a prolific passing attack led by Seahawks quarterback Ryan Burger (989 yards, 12 TDs) and a stable of running backs that have produced more than 500 yards rushing and double-digit scores.
The Seahawks are also coming off a big win — a 40-35 thriller against Hartsville — and are one of two undefeated teams left in the region (North Myrtle Beach).
It’s been no secret to MBHS’ success as it has outscored opponents 201-56 this season, putting up at least 40 points in every contest, and until last week not allowing more than 14 points in any game.
“They’re really good on both sides of the ball,” Howard said. “They spread the ball around to a lot of explosive athletes, and they also kind of take away what you want to do well.
“They force you to have to execute.”
That includes on defense as the biggest key will likely be slowing the MBHS offense down as opposed to stopping it, Howard added.
“We’ve got limit them as best we can and make them have to earn everything and when we get an opportunity to make plays, we’ve got to make them,” he said.
That includes on offense as keeping drives going and the defense well-rested is always a priority, Howard said, and that’s especially true against a team like Myrtle Beach.
Wilson saw its passing game take a big step forward against the Bruins. Quarterback Zayshaun Rice threw for more than 250 yards with a lot of that going to Harrison Muldrow — who returned to the lineup after missing two games with a concussion.
Otherwise, the Tigers have relied more on a ground game with Rice and Chris Austin. The duo combined for more than 500 yards prior to last Friday’s game, and added more than 150 combined against the Bruins.
“We’re working to develop the players we have,” Howard said. “We’ve played a good number of wide receivers and we’ve been working with them on improving their route-running and understanding our offensive scheme.
“Last week gave them a lot of confidence going into this game.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!