Wilson set for showdown with top-ranked Myrtle Beach

FLORENCE, S.C. — The challenges keep coming in Region 6-4A, and for Wilson, its biggest challenge is likely this Friday.

The Tigers (2-2, 2-2), fresh off a 26-7 victory over rival South Florence, now get set to face the top-ranked team in the state in Myrtle Beach (4-0, 3-0) at Memorial Stadium at 7:30 p.m.

“Anytime you get the opportunity to play against the No. 1 team in the state, it’s one that we appreciate and we’re looking forward to a good game on Friday,” Wilson coach Derek Howard said.

In order to do so, the Tigers will have to stop a prolific passing attack led by Seahawks quarterback Ryan Burger (989 yards, 12 TDs) and a stable of running backs that have produced more than 500 yards rushing and double-digit scores.

The Seahawks are also coming off a big win — a 40-35 thriller against Hartsville — and are one of two undefeated teams left in the region (North Myrtle Beach).

It’s been no secret to MBHS’ success as it has outscored opponents 201-56 this season, putting up at least 40 points in every contest, and until last week not allowing more than 14 points in any game.