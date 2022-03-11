Wilson set to host Pee Dee All-Star Games on Saturday

FLORENCE, S.C. – Wilson High School will once again be the site for the Pee Dee All-Star Games this Saturday as many of the talented basketball players from the area will take to the court.

Started in 2019, the day-long event features five contests pitting some of the most talented players in the Pee Dee and the Midlands against each other.

The games are set to begin at noon with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door.

Starting things off will be the Class of 2023 taking on the Class of 2024 at noon. Wilson postseason hero Jevon Brown will be among the competitors for the '23 squad along with West Florence’s Darren Lloyd.

Following that will be the Pee Dee vs. Midlands girls contest at 1:30 p.m. featuring familiar names from South Florence, Marion, Hartsville, Darlington and Trinity Collegiate. The Bruins’ David Robinson is the coach of the Pee Dee squad.

At 3 p.m., the Pee Dee and Midlands boys’ teams will take to the floor. Wilson, Hartsville and West Florence are well-represented with the likes of Deuce Hudson, Zandae Butler and Jamari Briggs in the fold for the Pee Dee squad.

The 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. games will feature the senior girls and senior boys from the area, respectively. Trinity’s Cornelius Snead will coach the Senior Girls White Team while Darlington’s Shaniqua Bennett will be on the bench for the Senior Girls Black Team. South Florence’s Albany Wilson, West Florence’s Zy’Breayziah Alexander, Hartsville’s Kindan Dawson and Darlington’s Sommer Joseph are a few of the names that are scheduled to take the court.

For the boys, West Florence’s Kevin Robinson will coach the White Team while former Hartsville High and current Crestwood High coach Aric Samuel will coach the Black Team. North-South selections Demarco Bethea (Dillon) and Tevin Young (Carvers Bay) are slated to compete along with Tristan LeXander (Hartsville), LeBron Thomas (Trinity Collegiate) and Valerian Bruce (West Florence) among others.