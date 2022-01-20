Wilson shakes off loss to West Florence with dominant outing against Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. – After Wednesday’s rough ending against West Florence, the fourth-ranked Wilson boys’ basketball team didn’t have much time to wallow in the loss as Friday’s contest at Darlington was moved up a day.
That might have turned out to be the best for the Tigers, who rebounded in a huge way Thursday with an 85-35 rout of the Falcons to sweep the season series.
“Adversity was last night,” Wilson coach Carlos Powell said after his team improved to 14-5 overall and 6-2 in Region 6-4A. “Tonight I told the guys, ‘Hey, adversity is what makes us. Adversity will make our season.’
“And we stood in the face of adversity and we came back and bounced back tonight.”
The Tigers didn’t waste any time doing it either. Zandae Butler and Xavier Brown combined to hit four 3-pointers in the opening five minutes as Wilson built a 19-2 lead right out of the gate.
That became a theme throughout the night as the Tigers connected on nine shots from downtown. Butler sank four while Xavier Brown had three and Jevon Brown hit two.
“They came out aggressive tonight,” Powell said. “Shot the ball really well – shot the ball with confidence. That’s big. They trusted and did the work tonight.
“Hats off to Darlington as well. Tough squad. My guys just came out and attacked tonight and we came out on top.”
The game was moving into blowout territory at the start of the second quarter when Xavier Brown’s final trey of the night put Wilson up 27-6. But the Falcons (12-9, 2-5) were not quite done yet. A 10-0 run highlighted by a pair of 3-pointers from Qua’liek Lewis brought Darlington back to within 11 (27-16).
That was as close as the Falcons got the rest of the night, however, as Wilson turned in a dominant third quarter to all but put the game away. The Tigers outscored DHS 26-7 in the stanza thanks in large part to Merel Burgess’ big night. He scored 11 of his 18 points in the third and had 16 total in the second half.
WHS led 62-26 entering the final period of play and cruised to the victory behind a balanced scoring effort. Burgess and Butler led the way with a game-high 18 points apiece. Jevon Brown followed with 15 and Xavier Brown added 13.
Lewis was the only Falcon in double figures as he posted 10 points on the evening.
Rebounding from a tough loss the night before was likely motivation enough, but the Tigers had a little extra in the form of shirts honoring sophomore guard Bryan Boston, who dislocated his ankle last week in practice and is out of the lineup.
“We just wanted to show our love for him,” Powell said. “…What we do, we do for Bryan Boston. Great kid – we love him to death.”
WILSON (85)
Zandae Butler 18, Merel Burgess 18, Jevon Brown 15, Xavier Brown 13, Lytch 7, Douglas 6, Jones 4, Thompson 2, Green 1.
DARLINGTON (35)
Qua’liek Lewis 10, Williams 7, Green 6, Wingate 4, Keith 3, Dubose 3, Isacc 2.