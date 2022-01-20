Wilson shakes off loss to West Florence with dominant outing against Darlington

“Hats off to Darlington as well. Tough squad. My guys just came out and attacked tonight and we came out on top.”

The game was moving into blowout territory at the start of the second quarter when Xavier Brown’s final trey of the night put Wilson up 27-6. But the Falcons (12-9, 2-5) were not quite done yet. A 10-0 run highlighted by a pair of 3-pointers from Qua’liek Lewis brought Darlington back to within 11 (27-16).

That was as close as the Falcons got the rest of the night, however, as Wilson turned in a dominant third quarter to all but put the game away. The Tigers outscored DHS 26-7 in the stanza thanks in large part to Merel Burgess’ big night. He scored 11 of his 18 points in the third and had 16 total in the second half.

WHS led 62-26 entering the final period of play and cruised to the victory behind a balanced scoring effort. Burgess and Butler led the way with a game-high 18 points apiece. Jevon Brown followed with 15 and Xavier Brown added 13.

Lewis was the only Falcon in double figures as he posted 10 points on the evening.