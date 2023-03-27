Wilson’s Ethan Williams signed to continue his soccer career at Columbia International, the reigning NCCAA Division I national champion.
Williams, who primarily plays defensive center midfield, talked about his decision.
“One reason is my faith; I’m a Christian, and it’s a Christian college,” Williams said. “It’s a beautiful campus and I’ll be able to get to know everybody.”
Williams then talked about his Wilson soccer experience.
“We play hard; we’re really dedicated and never give up,” he said.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Scott Chancey
Prep Sports Writer
A 12-time APSE national-award winner (8 writing, 1 video, 3 photography), Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has won 10 1st-place SCPA writing awards since moving in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.