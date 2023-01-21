Wilson squads sweep Hartsville

FLORENCE, S.C. – The defending state champion Wilson Tigers still haven’t played their best basketball yet, coach Carlos Powell said, even with Friday’s 70-59 victory over Hartsville.

“We still aren’t playing full games…on the defensive end,” he added. “So we’ve got to get better. But that’s what it’s all about – being better than you were yesterday.”

The Tigers might have more room to improve, but they’re certainly well on their way to a potential Region 6-4A title and top playoff seed.

In a tight matchup throughout the night, Wilson outscored the Red Foxes 21-10 down the stretch to improve to 16-5 overall and 5-0 in region play at the halfway point.

The Tigers will begin again on Tuesday at North Myrtle Beach while Hartsville (8-11, 1-4) will look to rebound against South Florence after two strong efforts against West Florence and Wilson that eventually fell short.

“We just ran out of gas again,” HHS coach Yusuf English said. “When you’re in this region, you’ve kind of got to be really deep – you’ve got to have a lot of guys you can go to. And we have those guys, (they’re) just really young right now.

“…We came out good, it’s just late in the fourth quarter we just made some little mistakes that kind of cost us the game.”

The Red Foxes certainly got the start they wanted – jumping to an 8-0 advantage before Merel Burgess’ bucket finally got the Tigers on the board. That was the largest lead of the night for either team until Wilson went up by double digits with time winding down in the fourth.

In the meantime, the two squads were tied or traded the lead on six different occasions leading up to WHS’ pivotal run.

DeAndre Huggins and Kam Foman were the driving forces for the Red Foxes. Foman scored six points in the opening period and had 14 at the break. He also hit a pair of big treys just before halftime, including one that brought HHS back to within 35-34.

Huggins also had a huge second quarter – scoring nine of his game-high 19 points. He also added eight in the fourth, and his 3-pointer with 3:20 remaining resulted in the last tie score of the night, 49-49. The Red Foxes connected on eight shots from downtown collectively Friday night.

But Wilson was able to turn things around defensively in the second half – holding the duo to a combined 12 points over the final 16 minutes.

“I knew I was going to keep sending pressure at them and try to speed them up as much as possible,” Powell said of his squad’s defensive mindset in the second half. "Knowing that Kam has to play the bulk of the minutes, the bulk of the point guard position, so we just tried to speed him up as quick as we could.

“I knew when the fourth quarter (came), they’d probably run out of gas a little bit.”

The Tigers meanwhile were able to spread the wealth as they finished with four players in double figures. Josh Leonard led the way with 19 points as he became the go-to scorer in the second half.

Merel Burgess added 15 with Jevon Brown finished with 12. Brown connected on three shots from long distance, all in the first half.

Josh Green capped off the top scorers with 11.

H 17 17 9 16 – 59

W 18 17 14 21 – 70

HARTSVILLE (59)

DeAndre Huggins 19, Kam Foman 18, Robinson 8, Pendergrass 5, Fisher 4, Brown 3, Pettus 2.

WILSON (70)

Josh Leonard 18, Merel Burgess 15, Jevon Brown 12, Josh Green 11, X. Brown 6, B. Thompson 3, T. Thompson 3, Boston 2, Waiters 2.

RECORDS: H 8-11, 1-4; W 16-5, 5-0.

NEXT GAMES: Hartsville travels to South Florence on Tuesday. Wilson is at North Myrtle Beach on Tuesday.

GIRLS

Wilson 46

Hartsville 31

FLORENCE – The Region 6-4A standings got a little tighter Friday thanks to the Tigers’ big victory over Hartsville.

Wilson (11-6, 3-2) handed the Red Foxes (14-5, 4-1) their first loss in region play at the halfway mark. Hartsville and South Florence are now at the top, with HHS holding the tiebreaker thanks to their victory over the Bruins.

But the Tigers and North Myrtle Beach Chiefs are now one step behind. Those two squads will meet in Little River on Tuesday in a key matchup while Hartsville will travel to South for a big showdown as well.

It was a tight contest throughout and a defensive struggle, but Wilson gained the advantage in the second quarter after holding the Red Foxes off the scoreboard for the entire stanza.

That allowed the Tigers to take a 23-12 lead into the break.

“That’s what we work on,” first-year Wilson coach Frank Williams said. “We work on playing ‘D.’ We don’t get tired, so we focus on that every day in practice. We try to keep teams under a certain amount of points.”

Hartsville rallied to within five early in the fourth quarter, but the Tigers followed that with an 8-0 run to put the game out of reach.

Zoey Miller led Wilson with 12 points followed by Janiya Swinton with 10. The Tigers also got contributions throughout from Leanissa Swinton (8 points), Logan Murray (8 points) and Leah Spears (6 points) as they padded their lead throughout the evening.

The Red Foxes were led by Jazz Frierson who had a game-high 13 points. Tatianna Fisher added 12 for Hartsville and Brooke Mitchell finished with six.

H 12 0 9 10 – 31

W 14 9 6 17 – 46

HARTSVILLE (31)

Jazz Frierson 13, Tatianna Fisher 12, Brooke Mitchell 6.

WILSON (46)

Zoey Miller 12, Janiya Swinton 10, L. Swinton 8, Murray 8, Spears 6, Jones 2.

RECORDS: H 14-5, 4-1; W 11-6, 3-2

NEXT GAMES: Hartsville travels to South Florence on Tuesday. Wilson is at North Myrtle Beach on Tuesday.