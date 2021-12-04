Wilson squads sweep Marion in Saturday matinee matchup

FLORENCE, S.C. – After suffering its first loss of the season Friday against Cardinal Newman, the Wilson High School boys’ basketball team was in need of a rebound game.

And the Tigers also needed to get back to rebounding, coach Carlos Powell said, after not being as sound on the boards as he would have liked against the Cardinals.

His squad accomplished both in a big way Saturday – racing to a 17-point lead to open the game before cruising to a 90-43 victory over Marion.

“That was a great bounce-back game for us,” Powell said after his team improved to 4-1 overall. “Played Cardinal Newman last night, didn’t play our best, didn’t rebound and we came out and controlled the boards today so that was the biggest thing.

“We boxed out and we rebounded.”

That led to quick transition baskets and a few slam dunks in the early going Saturday. The Tigers scored the first 17 points of the game before Marion’s Isaiah Vereen sank a pair of free throws at the 1:47 mark of the first quarter to finally put the Swamp Foxes on the board.