Wilson stuns top-ranked Myrtle Beach 41-38

FLORENCE, S.C. − In a stunning turn of events, Wilson turned two late Myrtle Beach fumbles into touchdowns − the last of which propelled the Tigers to a 41-38 victory over the previously unbeaten Seahawks on Friday at Memorial Stadium.

Sophomore defensive lineman Chance Cummings came away with both takeways, including the final one with he returned 55 yards for the go-ahead score.

Wilson erased an 11-point deficit over the final five minutes, and junior defensive back Xavier Sellers sealed the victory with an end zone interception off a desperation heave from MBHS quarterback Ryan Burger on the game's final play.

It was a fitting end to a back-and-forth thriller as the Tigers got down by two scores to start the third quarter, but rallied back thanks to four fumbles by the Seahawks.

Quarterback Zayshaun Rice had a pair of TD runs in the second half and also a TD pass to Harrison Muldrow.

Wilson improves to 3-2 overall and 3-2 in Region 6-4A. The Seahawks fall to 4-1 and 3-1.

