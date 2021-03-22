Wilson tennis edges NMB 4-3

FLORENCE, S.C. − The Wilson High No. 1 doubles team of Anish Jona and Joshua Anyim combined to defeat North Myrtle Beach's Juggar Freeman and Preston Johnson 6-3, 6-2 on Monday to secure a 4-3 match victory for the Tigers.

Wilson improved to 4-0 on the young season and 1-0 in Region 6-4A. The two teams will play again Thursday at NMB.

It was the second win of the evening for both Jona and Anyim after each secured earlier singles victories, although in very different fashions.

Jona, the No. 1 Tigers singles player, made quick work of Freeman in their match by earning a 6-2, 6-1 victory.

Anyim was pushed by Johnson, however. After taking the first set 6-2, the two players eventually wound up in a second-set tiebreaker. Anyim won that 8-6 to take the second set 7-5.

That was not the only tiebreaker of the day as Nos. 3 and 5 singles were both decided via third-set tiebreakers.

At No. 3, the Chiefs' Bryden Powers lost the first set to Wilson's Trey Garland 6-4, but rallied to win the second 6-3 before taking the tiebreaker 10-3.