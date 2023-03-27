FLORENCE, S.C. — Wilson’s Alex Graham signed a national letter of intent to continue his track career at Johnson C. Smith.

Among his events are the 800 meters and 1,600 relay.

“I like the city of Charlotte; it’s a nice area, and it’s a smaller school so I can get more focus from the teachers, and they have my major,” Graham said.

Graham said his track time at Wilson has benefitted him greatly.

“It has taught me how to work hard,” he said. “The long practices and hard competition I have with my teammates have especially taught me to work hard.”