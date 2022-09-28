Wilson turns 3 INTs into TD drives in 42-9 win over NMB

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Wilson picked North Myrtle Beach apart.

Second-year coach Rodney Mooney's Tigers (5-1) intercepted the Chiefs four times during the first half, converting three of them into touchdown drives in Wednesday's 42-9 victory at Tiger Stadium.

Wilson, which finished the game with five interceptions, is off to its best start since 2019 when the Tigers started 7-0 under then-coach Derek Howard.

Wilson rolled from the start with quarterback Tremel Echols completing a 30-yard touchdown pass to Jyron Waiters for a 7-0 lead. Waiters intercepted Chief quarterback Chance Hall near first quarter's end, leading to a 1-yard TD by Zavian Scipio for a 14-0 advantage.

Hall's next two passes were also intercepted. The pick by Wilson's Jaylen Brown led to an 84-yard TD run by Scipio. And after Chance Cummings' interception resulted in a 5-yard TD pass from Echols to Zandae Butler, it was 28-0.

Hall's next pass was an incompletion, but Wilson's Raquan McCall intercepted the next on the first half's final play.

What made the Tigers' first half even more complete was the offense capitalizing on North Myrtle's mistakes. Echols passed for 127 first-half yards by halftime, and Scipio had rushed for 102 on five carries.

The Chiefs got on the board in the third quarter on DeQuan Graham's 8-yard run. But early in the fourth, Bryan McCartt completed a 19-yard scoring pass to Zach Nobles.

NMB;0;0;7;2--9

W;7;21;0;14--42

FIRST QUARTER

W -- Jyron Waiters 30 pass from Tremel Echols (Eli Chapman kick), 8:53

SECOND QUARTER

W -- Zavian Scipio 2 run (Chapman kick), 9:47

W -- Scipio 84 run (Chapman kick), 6:45

W -- Zandae Butler 5 pass from Echols (Chapman kick), 4:03

THIRD QUARTER

NMB -- DeQuan Graham 8 run (Jack Garstka kick), 2:25

FOURTH QUARTER

W -- Zach Nobles 19 pass from Bryan McCart (Chapman kick), 11:53

NMB -- Safety (Wilson running back tackled in end zone), 6:54

W -- Ralph Boston 19 run (Chapman kick), 2:33