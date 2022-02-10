 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wilson, West Florence boys move up in latest SCBCA polls
0 Comments
PREP BASKETBALL

Wilson, West Florence boys move up in latest SCBCA polls

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
SCBCA logo

5A

BOYS

1. Dorman

2. Fort Dorchester

3. Sumter

4. Riverside

5. Cane Bay

6. Ridge View

7. Northwestern

8. Mauldin

9. Conway

10. Fort Mill

GIRLS

1. Rock Hill

2. Sumter

3. Lexington

4. Cane Bay

5. Dorman

6. Stall

7. Dutch Fork

8. Stratford

9. Summerville

10. Northwestern

4A

BOYS

1. Irmo

2. AC Flora

3. South Pointe

4. Wilson

5. West Florence

6. Greenville

7. Travelers Rest

8. Catawba Ridge

9. North Augusta

10. Lancaster

GIRLS

1. Westside

2. North Augusta

3. Catawba Ridge

4. Bluffton

5. South Florence

6. Westwood

7. North Myrtle Beach

8. Aiken

9. South Pointe

10. AC Flora

3A

BOYS

1. Seneca

2. Orangeburg-Wilkinson

3. Crestwood

4. Blue Ridge

5. Union County

6. Brookland Cayce

7. Dillon

8. Fox Creek

9. Powdersville

10. Oceanside

GIRLS

1. Keenan

2. Camden

3. Lower Richland

4. Southside

5. Blue Ridge

6. Emerald

7. Orangeburg-Wilkinson

8. Mid-Carolina

9. Wren

10. Clinton

2A

BOYS

1. York Prep

2. Phillip Simmons

3. Gray Collegiate

4. Wade Hampton

5. Landrum

6. Christ Church

7. Woodland

8. Andrew Jackson

9. Abbeville

10. Kingstree

GIRLS

1. Blacksburg

2. Christ Church

3. Gray Collegiate

4. Silver Bluff

5. Andrew Jackson

6. Phillip Simmons

7. Saluda

8. Chesterfield

9. Latta

10. Landrum

1A

BOYS

1. Calhoun County

2. Carvers Bay

3. Baptist Hill

4. Scott’s Branch

5. Denmark-Olar

6. Hannah-Pamplico

7. Great Falls

8. Southside Christian

9. Bamberg

10. CA Johnson

GIRLS

1. Military Magnet

2. East Clarendon

3. Denmark-Olar

4. Lake View

5. High Point Academy

6. Calhoun Falls Charter

7. Cross

8. Whale Branch

9. Estill

10. McBee

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympic fashion is more than meets the eye

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert