Wilson's 33 points, third-quarter surge lift South Florence girls into 3rd round

FLORENCE, S.C. – South Florence didn’t spend a lot of time in the locker room during halftime of Friday’s second-round playoff matchup against Hilton Head Island.
There was really only one thing coach David Robinson needed to get across to his team, he said.
“We got in foul trouble so we had to slow down a little bit,” Robinson said. “I said plenty in the locker room and talked about cleaning up the fouls.
“We came out and jumped right back on them.”
After the Seahawks clawed their way back into the game in the second quarter, the top-seeded Bruins eliminated any thoughts of an upset with a dominant start to the third quarter.
Powered by the second-half surge and Albany Wilson’s 33-point night, it added up to an 83-52 romp.
South (19-2) will host Aiken (20-6) in the third round on Wednesday at a to be determined time. The winner of that contest will play for the lower state crown on March 1 at 5:30 p.m. at the Florence Center.
The Bruins will likely need a complete-game effort mirroring how they played for most of the first and third quarters Friday. South opened the game on a 13-3 run, sparked by Wilson who finished with 11 points and five rebounds in the first quarter.
“I knew we needed to get to the third round,” the SFHS senior guard. “I just played my game as usual. Just wanted to get to the rack and get points on the board.”
That became more difficult for the Bruins in the second quarter as they were outscored by the Seahawks − who did half of their damage at the free throw line. Gianna Timko, HHI’s leading scorer, sank all eight of her attempts in the second stanza and finished 18 for 21 from the charity stripe.
That allowed the ‘Hawks to pull within 33-27 at the break.
“We weren’t moving our feet too (well),” Robinson said of his squad’s foul-filled second period. “I just told them to speed up on the footwork. That was all.”
The simple advice worked as the Bruins got back to attacking the basket to start the third and opened on a 14-2 run to give themselves some breathing room the rest of the way.
“I think the biggest thing was we kept our cool,” Wilson said. “…We just stayed playing as a team, kept the ball in good hands and didn’t throw it or give it away.”
Wilson added another 11 points in the third stanza and also finished with 12 rebounds. She connected on one of three shots from downtown for South, who sank nine as a team compared to none by the Seahawks.
Jazmyne Lyde hit on a trio of three-pointers and finished with 11 points for the Bruins. Zaniyah Snow added 10 and Andreauna Hudson just missed giving South four players in double figures with nine points. Katyln Coleman chipped in with eight.
Lynda Young added 18 points for HHI as she and Timko combined to score all but 10 of the Seahawks’ points.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND (52)
Gianna Timko 24, Lynda Young 18, Godson 4, Wroten 2, Genova 2, Fields 2.
SOUTH FLORENCE (83)
Albany Wilson 33, Jazmyne Lyde 11, Zaniyah Snow 10, Hudson 9, Coleman 8, Reaves 6, Gamble 3, O’neill 2, Mclamore 1.