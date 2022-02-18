Wilson's 33 points, third-quarter surge lift South Florence girls into 3rd round

“I knew we needed to get to the third round,” the SFHS senior guard. “I just played my game as usual. Just wanted to get to the rack and get points on the board.”

That became more difficult for the Bruins in the second quarter as they were outscored by the Seahawks − who did half of their damage at the free throw line. Gianna Timko, HHI’s leading scorer, sank all eight of her attempts in the second stanza and finished 18 for 21 from the charity stripe.

That allowed the ‘Hawks to pull within 33-27 at the break.

“We weren’t moving our feet too (well),” Robinson said of his squad’s foul-filled second period. “I just told them to speed up on the footwork. That was all.”

The simple advice worked as the Bruins got back to attacking the basket to start the third and opened on a 14-2 run to give themselves some breathing room the rest of the way.

“I think the biggest thing was we kept our cool,” Wilson said. “…We just stayed playing as a team, kept the ball in good hands and didn’t throw it or give it away.”