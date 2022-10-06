Wilson's Boston makes most of opportunity at RB

FLORENCE, S.C. – Ralph Boston transferred to Wilson after Timmonsville closed, and his role in the Tigers’ game plan has grown.

So much so, he rushed for 91 yards on 12 carries during the ninth-ranked Tigers’ 42-9 win last week over North Myrtle Beach.

And at linebacker, he made three tackles.

“He played really well last week and opened everyone’s eyes,” Wilson coach Rodney Mooney said. “He’s a really good player. He almost had a 100-yard game last week in his kind of debut at running back. He’s just a high-character kid who works hard in the weight room and classroom and always has a smile on his face. He had been waiting for his time to shine, and last week was his time to shine.”

Boston said it was easy for him to blend in with the team’s game plan.

“You can see the coaches try to push you to be the best that you can be,” he said. “I was motivated to do well since I joined the team. Being here makes me want to work even harder. And when I saw they accepted me as a teammate, we’re all brothers.”

Watching a University of South Carolina football game on television with his father introduced Boston to the sport when he was 7. Since then, he has played either running back or linebacker.

“When you carry the ball into the end zone, it relieves everything,” Boston said. “It’s unexplainable. You’re just ready to try and get six points for your team.”

Now, Boston is the latest addition to an already talented group of Tiger running backs.

“We’ve got four running backs that can start for a majority of high schools in South Carolina at that position,” Mooney said. “And now, Ralph is the No. 4 guy in that rotation. But he also did some good things at outside linebacker, too. All the while, he’s turning into one of our premier backs.”

Boston said his biggest improvement is finding lanes through trenches.

“Cutting back and finding the holes has been a big improvement for me,” Boston said. “I also watch how the other running backs practice, and that also helps me a lot.”

Boston has his method of pregame self-motivation: He puts his 1,000-song playlist on shuffle.

That can be good – and bad.

“My favorite artist to listen to is NBA YoungBoy, and his song, ‘My Time,’” Boston said.

But what was the worst song he ever heard during a shuffled pregame playlist?

“It was a Fetty Wap song before last week’s game,” Boston said, laughing. “It was an old one; it was like 2015.”