Wilson's Brown signs with Davis & Elkins

FLORENCE, S.C. — Wilson High's Xavier Brown signed with Davis & Elkins College on Wednesday to continue both his academic and swimming careers.
"It's just an amazing feeling," Brown said of signing with the NCAA Division II school in West Virginia. "It's kind of surreal because I never thought I'd be at this level. I just want to thank God because without him I really didn't think I'd ever be at (the Division II) level.
"...The coaching staff was so inviting. It seemed like a very good family environment and that's where I wanted to go."
Brown, who competed for the Florence Area Swim Team, hopes to continue in the breaststroke and butterfly events.
