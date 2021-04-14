 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wilson's Brown signs with Davis & Elkins
0 comments
PREP SWIMMING

Wilson's Brown signs with Davis & Elkins

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. — Wilson High's Xavier Brown signed with Davis & Elkins College on Wednesday to continue both his academic and swimming careers.

"It's just an amazing feeling," Brown said of signing with the NCAA Division II school in West Virginia. "It's kind of surreal because I never thought I'd be at this level. I just want to thank God because without him I really didn't think I'd ever be at (the Division II) level.

"...The coaching staff was so inviting. It seemed like a very good family environment and that's where I wanted to go."

Brown, who competed for the Florence Area Swim Team, hopes to continue in the breaststroke and butterfly events.

XAVIER BROWN MUG

Brown

 JUSTIN DRIGGERS / MORNING NEWS
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert