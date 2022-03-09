 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wilson's Bryant signs with St. Andrews football
Wilson's Bryant signs with St. Andrews football

FLORENCE, S.C. – Markel Bryant wondered if he’d be able to sign with a college to play football after tearing his ACL and MCL following his sophomore season.

“At that point I thought it was impossible, but I thought about playing football since I was five, and I knew I couldn’t give this up,” Bryant said. “So I hit the weight room and got right and came back for my senior season.

“So I thank God for this opportunity to go to St. Andrews.”

Bryant was a key member of the Tigers’ offensive line, and looks to do the same for the Knights after signing with them Wednesday.

“It’s an unbelievable campus with great administrators, great coaches and great teammates,” he said. I’m just ready to go.”

