FLORENCE, S.C. – After hitting more than a few injury bumps along the way, Zandae Butler’s road to the collegiate ranks finally reached its destination Monday.

The Wilson High standout receiver signed with Limestone University to cap off a roller-coaster of a high school career that saw him switch positions in the middle of it.

“It was a long and thoughtful process,” Butler said. “The main thing was the love that (Limestone) showed. It seems like they’re passionate and determined to help young men grow as men and to become better football players.”

The Saints' coaching staff was also something that really stood out, Butler added.

“They’ve got a lot of NFL experience, which is the ultimate goal – to get to the NFL,” he said. “I feel like with those people and being surrounded by those coaches, they’ll help me get to the next level.”

He started his varsity career as a quarterback and defensive back, but injuries derailed much of Butler’s freshman and sophomore seasons with the Tigers.

The switch to wideout was made entering his junior season.

“My summer before my junior year, I spent multiple hours and days just working on developing my craft so I’d be ready for my junior year, which I knew was going to be a good year,” Butler said.

It turned out to be a great year that put the 6-foot-1, 195-pound wide receiver on the map and led to 14 collegiate offers, he said.

He followed that up with solid senior campaign as well – finishing with 37 catches for 795 yards and 14 touchdowns. That was enough to earn all-state honors and a selection to the Shrine Bowl.