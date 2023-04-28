FLORENCE, S.C. – It took some strong convincing for Chance Cummings to try out for the Wilson wrestling team, but it turned into the opportunity of a lifetime.

The Wilson senior will continue his athletic career in two sports after signing with St. Andrews University in North Carolina to compete as both a wrestler and to play football.

“I feel that it’s going to be a great opportunity for me to go to St. Andrews and blossom doing both sports,” Cummings said. “It’s going to be tough, but I think I’m going to do well at it. I’m excited about it.”

In his lone year wrestling, Cummings qualified for the state tournament and beat the No. 3-ranked wrestler and No. 1-ranked wrestler during the season. On the football field, Cummings was switched to linebacker and had 90 total tackles and 12 tackles for a loss with four sacks.

“The coaches really put their time in with me and waited for me, and that really drew me to St. Andrews,” Cummings said. “I’m thankful they allowed me to come and play both sports, so that was really exciting.”