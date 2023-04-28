FLORENCE, S.C. – Jara Davis had already made history at Wilson High School by the time she took the stage Friday afternoon.

Davis was the first Tiger in program history to be chosen to play in the North-South all-star contest this past season. She was also on the floor for several of Wilson’s biggest victories in her career – most notably wins over North Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach.

But she topped even all of that Friday by signing with South Carolina State University to become the first Wilson volleyball player to do so with a NCAA Division I program.

“I’m really grateful for the opportunity to participate, and I guess to make history, but I give all the thanks to my coaches and everyone that got me here,” Davis said. “I couldn’t do it by myself and it’s an amazing feeling to be a part of that.”

It was a special family moment as well alongside her father and high school coach, John Davis, who had more than a few reasons to be proud of how things turned out.

“As a dad it’s like, one – she’s going to play volleyball at college. That’s awesome,” the elder Davis said. “But two – I’m a State alum, so for her to have the opportunity to go play where I went to college is like…that’s over the top.

“So I’m extremely proud of the work that she put in.”

Playing since she was in seventh grade, Jara became the Tigers’ starting varsity setter her freshman season. She went on to become a first-team all-region selection three straight years and set a school record with 1,587 assists during her career.

“It was a really long journey,” Jara said. “Lots of injuries, I have a broken finger now, but every moment was worth it. When I was hurt my sophomore year, I spent all that time watching volleyball videos – watching professional volleyball, watching collegiate volleyball and just studying the game and trying to improve my game for when I could get back on the court.”

Now she’ll be able to continue to hone her skills for the Bulldogs, who provided everything Jara was looking for, she said.

“I wanted to go to a HBCU (Historically Black Colleges & Universities), I wanted to be around people and an environment that I felt comfortable in. When I walked on South Carolina State’s campus, it just kind of felt like home.

“(Playing at the DI level) was a great factor; it’s an amazing opportunity that coach (Melissa) Robinson has given me and I’m excited.”