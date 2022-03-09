 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wilson's Goodson signs with Methodist football
PREP FOOTBALL

Wilson's Goodson signs with Methodist football

FLORENCE, S.C. – Montrel Goodson became a key cog in the Wilson secondary this season, and on Wednesday was able to sign with Methodist University in Fayetteville, N.C.

“I’m proud of myself and glad my family was able to push me along with my coaches and my teammates,” Goodson said. “I feel like I was able to accomplish a lot in high school and now I want to take that into my college career.”

Goodson had 38 total tackles and an interception for the Tigers, and had the Monarchs at the top of his list when choosing a college.

“When I went out there on a visit, the coaches showed a lot of love and showed that they wanted me,” he said. “That’s what I like about it. It felt like home.”

