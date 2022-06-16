 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP TRACK & FIELD

Wilson's Hunter signs with Voorhees track

  • Updated
  • 0

FLORENCE, S.C. – Melvin Hunter used a solid senior campaign as a springboard to the next level as the Wilson High standout recently signed with Voorhees University.

Hunter was an all-region selection and earned all-state honors in the 100-meter dash. He also competes in the 200-meter as well as the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.

“My times last year weren’t where I wanted them to be,” Hunter said. “But this year I improved a lot and coaches were able to come out and watch.

“…It feels good. Hopefully I’ll be able to bring great things to the table this college season. (Voorhees) had a great atmosphere there and I had a great talk with the coach. It’s a place I can call home.”

MELVIN HUNTER.jpg

Hunter
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'Jordanian Lion' prowling for MMA world title glory

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert