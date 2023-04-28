FLORENCE, S.C. – One of the key figures in Wilson High School’s march to the 2021-22 4A state championship will continue his basketball career at the next level.

Shooting guard Jevon Brown signed with Coker University on Friday at a ceremony in the school auditorium.

“It’s a great feeling,” Brown said. “Any opportunity to play at the next level is a great one, so I’m just happy and blessed that I’ve been able to have this opportunity.”

Brown averaged 8.6 points and 1.9 rebounds per game this past season for the Tigers. During their title run, he averaged 11.4 points and shot 46% from three-point range.

Brown will be playing for first-year Coker coach Brett Rector.

“I feel like he’s going to do amazing things there, just being a winning coach and a great people person with positive vibes,” Brown said. “Everything just feels good there…I just feel like we’re going to make some noise in the (South Atlantic) Conference.”