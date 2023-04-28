FLORENCE, S.C. – Troy Jones will continue his baseball career – and won’t be too far from home when he does it.

The Wilson High standout signed with Morris College out of Sumter on Friday in a ceremony at the school auditorium.

“It feels great,” Jones said. “Playing at the next level is something I always wanted to do and then progress to the next level after that.”

Playing as a shortstop and pitcher, Jones has batted .346 in his career with the Tigers and has been named second-team all-region twice during that span. He also has 43 career stolen bases.

He’s joining former Wilson players Jeremy Roberts, James Paul and Christopher Titus to name a few under the coaching of another Tigers alum, Zay Paul.

“A lot of my older teammates go there and we had a great connection when they were here,” Jones said.