FLORENCE, S.C. – Wilson receiver Jyron Waiters caught 143 passes for 2,445 yards and 33 touchdowns last season. That’s an average of 17.10 yards per catch.

It caught the eye of several colleges, including East Carolina.

Just so happens, the Pirates also caught Waiters’ eye as the rising senior verbally committed to them Monday.

“It feels great, relieving,” said Waiters, who also considered Appalachian State, Georgia State, Charlotte and Old Dominion. “Making the decision takes a whole lot of weight off my shoulders.”

Waiters talked about what he likes about East Carolina.

“They made me feel welcome; they made me feel like family,” Waiters said. “They have great facilities. But most importantly, it felt like home when I visited there.”

Waiters, also a member of Wilson’s 2022 state championship basketball team, said the Pirates have him pegged as a versatile football player.

“They plan on playing me inside and outside; they see me as more of a versatile receiver,” Waiters said. “And they’ve got plans to also play me out of the backfield.”

Wilson coach Rodney Mooney is not surprised East Carolina already has big plans for Waiters.

“I think he’s going to be perfectly fine there. The work ethic that I’ve seen from him in the past two years I’ve been here has been unbelievable,” Mooney said. “He’s doing everything he needs to do to become a collegiate receiver on a high level. East Carolina has a big pickup in Jyron.”

Just because Waiters know what team he’s going to sign with, he won’t reduce his intensity.

“This puts me in a mindset where I have to push myself like I’m in college, already,” Waiters said. “I want to push myself now to a higher standard and work even harder than I’ve been working already. I feel like I can fit into their program and bring a lot of effort.

“I give over 100 percent in practice and in games,” he added. “I’ll never take a play off and that’s what they want at a top-tier program. They want people like me who will give their all.”