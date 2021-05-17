Wilson's Law earns selection into Assistant Coaches Hall of Fame

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina women's basketball assistant coach and inaugural Florence Athletic Hall of Fame member Jolette Law was formally inducted into the A STEP UP Assistant Coaches Hall of Fame Class of 2020 in a virtual ceremony held on May 2.
In 2020-21, the Wilson High graduate completed the 27th season of her coaching career and her fourth at South Carolina.
Named last March, induction of the eight-member Class of 2020 was postponed due to state shutdowns and travel restrictions imposed across America by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In her four seasons at South Carolina, Law has helped the Gamecocks to three SEC Tournament titles, one SEC regular-season championship and a Final Four and Elite Eight finish among the program's three NCAA Tournament appearances in that stretch. South Carolina also closed the 2019-20 regular season as the unanimous No. 1 ranked team in the country, a first in program history.
Three Gamecocks have earned All-America honors during her tenure with one earning National Player of the Year recognition and another picking up National Freshman of the Year status. Law was also involved in landing both of the program's No. 1 recruiting classes (2019, 2021).
Law has spent 22 of her 27 seasons as an assistant or associate head coach with stops at Ball State, Rutgers, Tennessee and now South Carolina. She spent five seasons as the head coach at Illinois. In total, she has coached 22 players who were selected in the WNBA draft and seen 13 NCAA Sweet 16 appearances, eight Elite 8 seasons, three Final Fours and one national runner-up finish to go with four regular-season conference championships and four conference tournament titles.
Law lettered in three sports with the Tigers and was a two-time MVP in track & field as well as a four-time Wilson High School Athlete of the Year (1983-86). She was also a three-year basketball Kodak All-American from 1884-86 and was the first person to have her jersey retired by the Tigers.
Law attended the University of Iowa where she helped the Hawkeyes win four consecutive Big 10 titles and make four trips to the NCAA tournament.
She is also a member of the Iowa Athletic Hall of Fame.