Wilson's Law earns selection into Assistant Coaches Hall of Fame

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina women's basketball assistant coach and inaugural Florence Athletic Hall of Fame member Jolette Law was formally inducted into the A STEP UP Assistant Coaches Hall of Fame Class of 2020 in a virtual ceremony held on May 2.

In 2020-21, the Wilson High graduate completed the 27th season of her coaching career and her fourth at South Carolina.

Named last March, induction of the eight-member Class of 2020 was postponed due to state shutdowns and travel restrictions imposed across America by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In her four seasons at South Carolina, Law has helped the Gamecocks to three SEC Tournament titles, one SEC regular-season championship and a Final Four and Elite Eight finish among the program's three NCAA Tournament appearances in that stretch. South Carolina also closed the 2019-20 regular season as the unanimous No. 1 ranked team in the country, a first in program history.

Three Gamecocks have earned All-America honors during her tenure with one earning National Player of the Year recognition and another picking up National Freshman of the Year status. Law was also involved in landing both of the program's No. 1 recruiting classes (2019, 2021).